Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in May 2026.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (May 2026) is +5879.33pts May fixed odds total = +1.5pts

May antepost total = 0pts

May overall total = +1.5pts

Racing: Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (May 2) - 1pt win Al Arbeed in 14:20 Newmarket at 18/1 (General); 1pt win Needle Match in 15:35 Newmarket at 16/1 (bet365) - 14/1 General; 1pt win Dashing Darcey in 14:40 Thirsk at 14/1 (William Hill, bet365). Result pending Andrew Asquith Weekend View (May 2) - 1pt win King's Trail in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket at 10/1 (General), 1pt win Rumstar in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket at 8/1 (William Hill). Result pending Punting Pointers (May 1) - 1pt win Tabletalk in the 14:35 Ascot at 11/2 (Ladbrokes), 1pt win Coppull in the 15:10 Ascot at 13/2 (General) , 1pt win La Botte in the 15:45 Ascot at 5/1 (Bet365). PROFIT=4.5pts Tony Keenan (May 1) - 0.5pt win Largy Star in 19:40 Punchestown at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet). Result pending The Late Play (May 1) - MB 1pt win Veritable in 17:00 Goodwood at 3/1 (General). Result pending Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (May 1) - 1pt win Elan d’Or in 14:55 Newmarket at 14/1 (General); 1pt win Seacruiser in 15:45 Ascot at 14/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Silver Ghost in 16:05 Newmarket at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power). LOSS=3pts Ben Linfoot Verdict (May 1) - 1pt e.w Ghost Mode in the 15.10 Ascot at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3), 1pt win French Master in the 15.30 Newmarket at 7/1 (General). Result pending

Football: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest (May 4) - JT: 1.5pts Enzo Fernandez 2+ fouls committed at 11/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt Nottingham Forest to keep a clean sheet at 5/1 (General), 0.5pt Forest to win to nil at 9/1 (bet365, BetVictor). Result pending Sunday best bets (May 3) - JE: 18:30 – Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Wolfsburg: 1pt Over 3.0 Asian Goals at 27/25 (bet365). 19:45 – Ligue 1: Lyon vs Rennes: 1pt Over 3.0 Asian Goals at 21/20 (bet365). Result pending Aston Villa vs Tottenham (May 3) - JT: 2pts Aston Villa to win at 6/5 (General), 1pt John McGinn to score or assist at 11/5 (bet365). Result pending Man Utd vs Liverpool (May 3) - JT: 1.5pts Draw at 29/10 (Coral), 1.5pts Kobbie Mainoo 2+ fouls won at 6/4 (bet365), 0.5pt Mainoo 4+ fouls won at 14/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Mainoo 1+ assists at 8/1 (Betway). Result pending Jake's predictions (May 3) - Sunday 14:00 - Bournemouth vs C Palace: 1pt Crystal Palace or draw (double chance) at 11/8 (BOYLE Sports), 1pt Borna Sosa to be carded at 19/5 (William Hill). Sunday 15:30 - Man Utd vs Liverpool: 1.5pt Manchester United to win at 11/8 (Betway), 1pt Bruno Fernandes 1+ assist at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Bruno Fernandes 2+ assists at 12/1 (Betway). Sunday 19:00 - Aston Villa vs Tottenham: 1pt Kevin Danso to be carded at 23/10 (Coral), 1pt Pedro Porro to be carded at 14/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending Jake's predictions (May 2) - Saturday 15:00: 0.5pt Nathan Collins to score anytime in Brentford vs West Ham at 12/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BetVictor), 0.5pt Sepp van den Berg to score anytime in Brentford vs West Ham at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 2pts Yankuba Minteh to commit 2+ fouls in Newcastle vs Brighton at 6/4 (Betway), 1pt Joelinton to be carded in Newcastle vs Brighton at 13/5 (bet365). Saturday 17:30 - Arsenal vs Fulham: 2pts Under 2.5 goals at 11/10 (General). Result pending Jimmy's Punt (May 2) - 1pt Burton double chance vs Leyton Orient & Exeter to beat Bradford at 5.6/1 (Paddy Power), 1pt Tranmere to be relegated at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Over 2.5 goals acca at 9.7/1 (Betfred), 1.1pt (Total Stake) Over 4.5 goals Yankee at 1,406/1 (BetVictor), 1pt (Total Stake) Jayden Wareham, Aaron Drinan & Callum Stead anytime goalscorer Trixie at 36.8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Jake's predictions (May 1) - Friday 20:00 - Leeds v Burnley: 0.5pt Pascal Struijk to score anytime at 9/1 (Betway), 0.5pt Jaka Bijol to score anytime at 9/1 (Betway). Result pending

Cricket: Indian Premier League daily best bets (May 3) - 1pt Rovman Powell top Kolkata Knight Riders batsman at 9/1 (BetVictor). Result pending Indian Premier League daily best bets (May 2) - 2pts No first innings fifty in the Chennai Super Kings/Mumbai Indians match at 11/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending Indian Premier League daily best bets (May 1) - 2pts KL Rahul to make a fifty against Rajasthan Royals at 2/1 (BOYLE Sports). Result pending

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix (May 3) - 4pts Williams to score a points finish at 9/2 (betway); 2pts Red Bull to finish on the podium at 7/1 (betway); 2pts Isack Hadjar for a top-six finish at 9/2 (Betfred); 1pt e.w. Lando Norris in the Sprint Race at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3); 1pt e.w. Charles Leclerc in the Sprint Race at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending

Tennis: Madrid Open semi-finals (May 1) - 1pt under 3.5 service breaks in Alexander Blockx v Alex Zverev at 9/10 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet). Result pending

Snooker: World Championship semi-finals (May 1) - 2pts Mark Allen to beat Wu Yize at 13/10 (General). Result pending James Cooper's World Championship outright (Apr 18-May 4) - 1pt e.w Shaun Murphy to win the World Championship at 20/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending

Boxing: Saturday night boxing (May 2) - 3pts David Benavidez to win by unanimous decision at 6/5 (Ladbrokes); 2pts Naoya Inoue to win by decision at 15/8 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index, Quinn Bet); 1pt Conah Walker to win by decision at 6/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power). Result pending