Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in May 2026.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (May 2026) is +5879.33pts
- May fixed odds total = +1.5pts
- May antepost total = 0pts
- May overall total = +1.5pts
Racing:
Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (May 2) - 1pt win Al Arbeed in 14:20 Newmarket at 18/1 (General); 1pt win Needle Match in 15:35 Newmarket at 16/1 (bet365) - 14/1 General; 1pt win Dashing Darcey in 14:40 Thirsk at 14/1 (William Hill, bet365). Result pending
Andrew Asquith Weekend View (May 2) - 1pt win King's Trail in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket at 10/1 (General), 1pt win Rumstar in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket at 8/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Punting Pointers (May 1) - 1pt win Tabletalk in the 14:35 Ascot at 11/2 (Ladbrokes), 1pt win Coppull in the 15:10 Ascot at 13/2 (General) , 1pt win La Botte in the 15:45 Ascot at 5/1 (Bet365). PROFIT=4.5pts
Tony Keenan (May 1) - 0.5pt win Largy Star in 19:40 Punchestown at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet). Result pending
The Late Play (May 1) - MB 1pt win Veritable in 17:00 Goodwood at 3/1 (General). Result pending
Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (May 1) - 1pt win Elan d’Or in 14:55 Newmarket at 14/1 (General); 1pt win Seacruiser in 15:45 Ascot at 14/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Silver Ghost in 16:05 Newmarket at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power). LOSS=3pts
Ben Linfoot Verdict (May 1) - 1pt e.w Ghost Mode in the 15.10 Ascot at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3), 1pt win French Master in the 15.30 Newmarket at 7/1 (General). Result pending
Football:
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest (May 4) - JT: 1.5pts Enzo Fernandez 2+ fouls committed at 11/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt Nottingham Forest to keep a clean sheet at 5/1 (General), 0.5pt Forest to win to nil at 9/1 (bet365, BetVictor). Result pending
Sunday best bets (May 3) - JE: 18:30 – Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Wolfsburg: 1pt Over 3.0 Asian Goals at 27/25 (bet365). 19:45 – Ligue 1: Lyon vs Rennes: 1pt Over 3.0 Asian Goals at 21/20 (bet365). Result pending
Aston Villa vs Tottenham (May 3) - JT: 2pts Aston Villa to win at 6/5 (General), 1pt John McGinn to score or assist at 11/5 (bet365). Result pending
Man Utd vs Liverpool (May 3) - JT: 1.5pts Draw at 29/10 (Coral), 1.5pts Kobbie Mainoo 2+ fouls won at 6/4 (bet365), 0.5pt Mainoo 4+ fouls won at 14/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Mainoo 1+ assists at 8/1 (Betway). Result pending
Jake's predictions (May 3) - Sunday 14:00 - Bournemouth vs C Palace: 1pt Crystal Palace or draw (double chance) at 11/8 (BOYLE Sports), 1pt Borna Sosa to be carded at 19/5 (William Hill). Sunday 15:30 - Man Utd vs Liverpool: 1.5pt Manchester United to win at 11/8 (Betway), 1pt Bruno Fernandes 1+ assist at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Bruno Fernandes 2+ assists at 12/1 (Betway). Sunday 19:00 - Aston Villa vs Tottenham: 1pt Kevin Danso to be carded at 23/10 (Coral), 1pt Pedro Porro to be carded at 14/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Jake's predictions (May 2) - Saturday 15:00: 0.5pt Nathan Collins to score anytime in Brentford vs West Ham at 12/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BetVictor), 0.5pt Sepp van den Berg to score anytime in Brentford vs West Ham at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 2pts Yankuba Minteh to commit 2+ fouls in Newcastle vs Brighton at 6/4 (Betway), 1pt Joelinton to be carded in Newcastle vs Brighton at 13/5 (bet365). Saturday 17:30 - Arsenal vs Fulham: 2pts Under 2.5 goals at 11/10 (General). Result pending
Jimmy's Punt (May 2) - 1pt Burton double chance vs Leyton Orient & Exeter to beat Bradford at 5.6/1 (Paddy Power), 1pt Tranmere to be relegated at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Over 2.5 goals acca at 9.7/1 (Betfred), 1.1pt (Total Stake) Over 4.5 goals Yankee at 1,406/1 (BetVictor), 1pt (Total Stake) Jayden Wareham, Aaron Drinan & Callum Stead anytime goalscorer Trixie at 36.8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Jake's predictions (May 1) - Friday 20:00 - Leeds v Burnley: 0.5pt Pascal Struijk to score anytime at 9/1 (Betway), 0.5pt Jaka Bijol to score anytime at 9/1 (Betway). Result pending
Cricket:
Indian Premier League daily best bets (May 3) - 1pt Rovman Powell top Kolkata Knight Riders batsman at 9/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Indian Premier League daily best bets (May 2) - 2pts No first innings fifty in the Chennai Super Kings/Mumbai Indians match at 11/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Indian Premier League daily best bets (May 1) - 2pts KL Rahul to make a fifty against Rajasthan Royals at 2/1 (BOYLE Sports). Result pending
Formula One:
Miami Grand Prix (May 3) - 4pts Williams to score a points finish at 9/2 (betway); 2pts Red Bull to finish on the podium at 7/1 (betway); 2pts Isack Hadjar for a top-six finish at 9/2 (Betfred); 1pt e.w. Lando Norris in the Sprint Race at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3); 1pt e.w. Charles Leclerc in the Sprint Race at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Tennis:
Madrid Open semi-finals (May 1) - 1pt under 3.5 service breaks in Alexander Blockx v Alex Zverev at 9/10 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet). Result pending
Snooker:
World Championship semi-finals (May 1) - 2pts Mark Allen to beat Wu Yize at 13/10 (General). Result pending
James Cooper's World Championship outright (Apr 18-May 4) - 1pt e.w Shaun Murphy to win the World Championship at 20/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Boxing:
Saturday night boxing (May 2) - 3pts David Benavidez to win by unanimous decision at 6/5 (Ladbrokes); 2pts Naoya Inoue to win by decision at 15/8 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index, Quinn Bet); 1pt Conah Walker to win by decision at 6/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Racing:
Will appear here
Football:
PFA Player of the Year tips (Feb 10-June 17) - JT: 2pts Bruno Fernandes to win at 16/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Long ranger outright tips (Jan 13-May 30) - JT: 2pts Blackburn to be relegated from Championship at 7/1 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w Oli McBurnie top Championship goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w Ashley Fletcher top League One goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt Cheltenham top seven League Two finish at 300/1 (Paddy Power, 888Sport), 0.5pt Cheltenham promotion at 500/1 (General). Result pending
Jake's Europa League outright (Sep 22-Jun 1) - 2.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Porto to win the Europa League at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Jake's Champions League outright (Sep 16-Jun 1) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Champions League at 8/1 (Betway 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Harry Kane to be Champions League top scorer at 10/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 1pt e.w. Serhou Guirassy to be Champions League top scorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 5pts Napoli top 8 finish in UCL League Phase at 9/4 (BetVictor), 2pts Bodo/Glimt to finish bottom of UCL League Phase at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 9-May 30) - JC: 2pts Nottingham Forest to be relegated at 7/1 (General), 0.5pt Nottingham Forest to finish bottom at 80/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 5-May 30) - TC: 4pts Leeds to be relegated at 9/4 (General), 1pt Leeds to finish bottom at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Jake's European Outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - La Liga: 0.5pt Arda Guler most assists at 40/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Serie A: 1pt e.w Artem Dovbyk top scorer at 20/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Ligue 1: 4pts Monaco to win Ligue 1 without PSG at 9/4 (General), 2pts Mika Biereth top scorer at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - 5pts Brighton to finish in the top half at 10/11 (Betway), 1pt e.w. Cole Palmer to finish as Premier League top scorer at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Omar Marmoush to finish as Premier League top scorer at 50/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts e.w. Martin Odegaard most Premier League assists at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 8-May 30) - 5pts Derby to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (BetVictor), 0.5pt e.w. Corey Blackett-Taylor to be Championship top goalscorer at 250/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Caleb Watts to be League One top goalscorer at 50/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Jake's outright predictions (Aug 8-May 30) - Premier League: 5pts Aston Villa to finish top six at 6/4 (General); 1pt e.w. Dominic Solanke top scorer at 33/1 (General 1/4, 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. Rayan Ait Nouri top assists at 200/1 (bet365, BoyleSports 1/4, 1,2,3,4); Carabao Cup: 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Carabao Cup at 8/1 (General 1/2, 1,2); Championship: 2pts Ipswich and Southampton to finish in the top 2 at 9.3/1 (bet365); 6pts Coventry to finish in the top six at 11/10 (Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
Jimmy's outright punt (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 8pts Ipswich to be promoted at 11/8 (bet365), 1pt e.w Sammie Szmodics top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Stockport top 6 finish at 11/8 (bet365). League Two: 8pts MK Dons top 3 finish at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 1pts e.w. Bromley (+22 handicap) to win League Two at 15/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt e.w Callum Stead top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4, 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Tom's outright tips (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 1pt e.w. Mihailo Ivanovic to be top goalscorer at 28/1 (Betfred 1/4 1-5), 1pt e.w. Mathias Kvistgaarden to be top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Millwall (+24 handicap) to win the Championship at 18/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1-4). League One: 1pt e.w. Malik Mothersille to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Stockport (+10 handicap) to win League One at 15/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4). 2. Bundesliga: 2pts Hannover to win the 2. Bundesliga at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Cricket:
Indian Premier League 2026 specials (Mar 28-May 31) - 2pts Punjab Kings to hit the most tournament sixes at 9/2 (bet365); 1pt Kolkata Knight Riders to hit the most tournament sixes at 25/1 (General); 2pts Aiden Markram top Lucknow Super Giants tournament batsman at 7/2 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 2pts Prasidh Krishna top Gujarat Titans tournament bowler at 3/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index). Result pending
Indian Premier League 2026 (Mar 28-May 31) - 1.5pts Kolkata Knight Riders to win the Indian Premier League at 10/1 (General); 1.5pts Punjab Kings to win the Indian Premier League at 9/1 (bet365, 10bet). Result pending
Greyhound racing:
Greyhound Derby (Apr 30-Jun 6) - 2pts e.w. Ballymac Deniro at 25/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Cheap Sandwiches at 28/1 (PricedUp 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Darts:
Premier League (Feb 5-May 28) - 1pt Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League title at 14/1 (General); 1pt Michael van Gerwen to win the Premier League title at 14/1 (General); 2pts Littler, Humphries, MVG & Price to finish in the top four at 8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Formula One:
2026 season antepost (Mar 8-Dec 6) - 3pts e.w. Kimi Antonelli to win the World Championship at 9/1 (William Hill (1/5 1,2,3); 3pts Ferrari to win seven or more races at 9/1 (bet365); 2pts Two or more Did Not Finish in each race at 20/1 (Ladbrokes). Result pending