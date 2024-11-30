Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in December 2024.

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2024) is +5658.93pts (November 2024 figure to be added)

December antepost total = 0pts

December overall total = +0pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Dec 1) - Will appear here

Football: Jimmy's Punt (Dec 1) - 1pt Nile Ranger to score anytime in Kettering vs Doncaster (12:00) at 4/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Nile Ranger to score 2+ goals at 33/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Jordan Cullinane-Liburd to score anytime in Burton vs Tamworth (14:00) at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Haydn Hollis to score anytime in Burton vs Tamworth (14:00) at 18/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Kennedy Digie to score anytime in Burton vs Tamworth (14:00) at 18/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Curstis Nelson to score anytime in Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday (15:00) at 16/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Jake Osgathorpe's Predictions (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Chelsea to win the second half vs Aston Villa at 21/20 (Betway), 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Man Utd vs Everton at 11/10 (bet365), 1pt Destiny Udogie to be carded in Tottenham vs Fulham at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Both keepers to make 3+ saves in Liverpool vs Manchester City at 7/5 (Betfair). Result pending Tom Carnduff's tips (Dec 1) - 0.75pt Eiran Cashin to score anytime in Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday (15:00) at 18/1 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Over 5.5 Manchester City corners vs Liverpool (16:00) at 13/10 (General). Result pending

Cricket: New Zealand v England first Test in-play (Dec 1) - 2pts New Zealand to score over 248.5 second innings runs at 5/6 (Sky Bet). Result pending

NFL: Week 13 (Dec 1) - 2pts Bengals v Steelers over 46.5 total match points at 4/5 (General); 1.5pts Tennessee Titans (+5.5) to beat the Washington Commanders at 10/11 (General); 1pt Derrick Henry (Ravens) & Saquon Barkley (Eagles) 100+ rushing yards each at 7/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Formula One: Qatar Grand Prix (Dec 1) - 2.5pts e.w. Oscar Piastri to win the Qatar Grand Prix at 11/2 (William Hill, Star Sports); 1pt Sauber fastest team pitstop at 22/1 (bet365); 0.5pt Valtteri Bottas points finish at 33/1 (General); 0.5pt Guanyu Zhou points finish at 70/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending