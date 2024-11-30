Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in December 2024.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2024) is +5658.93pts (November 2024 figure to be added)
Punting Pointers (Dec 1) - Will appear here
Jimmy's Punt (Dec 1) - 1pt Nile Ranger to score anytime in Kettering vs Doncaster (12:00) at 4/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Nile Ranger to score 2+ goals at 33/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Jordan Cullinane-Liburd to score anytime in Burton vs Tamworth (14:00) at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Haydn Hollis to score anytime in Burton vs Tamworth (14:00) at 18/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Kennedy Digie to score anytime in Burton vs Tamworth (14:00) at 18/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Curstis Nelson to score anytime in Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday (15:00) at 16/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Jake Osgathorpe's Predictions (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Chelsea to win the second half vs Aston Villa at 21/20 (Betway), 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Man Utd vs Everton at 11/10 (bet365), 1pt Destiny Udogie to be carded in Tottenham vs Fulham at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Both keepers to make 3+ saves in Liverpool vs Manchester City at 7/5 (Betfair). Result pending
Tom Carnduff's tips (Dec 1) - 0.75pt Eiran Cashin to score anytime in Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday (15:00) at 18/1 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Over 5.5 Manchester City corners vs Liverpool (16:00) at 13/10 (General). Result pending
New Zealand v England first Test in-play (Dec 1) - 2pts New Zealand to score over 248.5 second innings runs at 5/6 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Week 13 (Dec 1) - 2pts Bengals v Steelers over 46.5 total match points at 4/5 (General); 1.5pts Tennessee Titans (+5.5) to beat the Washington Commanders at 10/11 (General); 1pt Derrick Henry (Ravens) & Saquon Barkley (Eagles) 100+ rushing yards each at 7/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Qatar Grand Prix (Dec 1) - 2.5pts e.w. Oscar Piastri to win the Qatar Grand Prix at 11/2 (William Hill, Star Sports); 1pt Sauber fastest team pitstop at 22/1 (bet365); 0.5pt Valtteri Bottas points finish at 33/1 (General); 0.5pt Guanyu Zhou points finish at 70/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
Value Bet NH season special: 1pt win Il Etait Temps in King George VI Chase at 12/1 (General); 1pt win Midnight River in Coral Gold Cup at 20/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
EFL Long-range tips (Nov 12-May 20) JO - 1pt Stoke to be relegated from the Championship at 12/1 (BetVictor), 4pts Luton to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (General), 2pts Peterborough to finish in the League One top six at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Accrington to finish in the League Two top half at 6/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Championship top scorer tip (Oct 1-May 3) TC - 1.5pts e.w. Joel Piroe to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 16/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Championship outright tip (Oct 1-May 3) JT - 3pts Portsmouth to finish in the top half at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tom's Carabao Cup outright tips (Sep 17-Feb 25) - 1pt e.w. Manchester United to win the Carabao Cup at 14/1 (bet365 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Brighton to win the Carabao Cup at 25/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending
Adam Millington's WSL outright tips (Sep 20-May 11) - 5pts Manchester City to win the WSL at 27/10 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx). Result pending
Tom's UCL Outright tips (Sep 17-May 31) - 3pts Celtic to finish 9-24 in the League Stage at 7/4 (William Hill), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 33/1 (BetVictor 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Raphinha to have the most assists at 33/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to have the most assists at 50/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending
Jake's UCL and UEL Outrights (Sep 17-May 31) - Champions League 2pts e.w. Barcelona to win the League Stage at 12/1 (William Hill 1/4, 1,2,3). Europa League: 2pts e.w. Athletic Bilbao to win the Europa League at 14/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2); 1pt e.w. Fenerbache to win the Europa League at 22/1 (General 1/2, 1,2). Result pending
PFA Player of the Year Outright (Sep 2-Jun 1) - 2pts Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year at 12/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Jimmy's Outright Punt (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 4pts Southampton to be relegated at 6/4 (BetVictor). Championship: 6pts Luton to finish in the top six at 6/5 (General), 2pts Hull to be relegated at 9/1 (General), 2pts e.w. Emmanuel Latte Lath top scorer at 14/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Rotherham to finish in the top six at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Sam Smith top scorer at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pts e.w. Ronan Curtis top scorer at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Jake Osgathorpe's Outright Predictions (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 8pts Arsenal to win the title at 15/8 (General), 6pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 9/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts e.w. Alexander Isak top scorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Bruno Fernandes most assists at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 6pts Leeds to win the title at 7/2 (General), 4pts Cardiff to be relegated at 9/2 (BetVictor). Multiples and BABs: 1pt Arsenal, Leeds and Birmingham all to win their leagues at 38/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Arsenal to finish top four, Leeds, Huddersfield and Rotherham to finish in top 6, Birmingham to finish in top 2 & Doncaster, MK Dons and Port Vale to finish in top 7 at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tom Carnduff's Outright tips (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Jean-Philippe Mateta to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 2.5pts e.w. Mateo Joseph to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 14/1 (Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Middlesbrough (+13) Sky Bet Championship handicap winner at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4) League One: 1pt e.w. Rhys Healey to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 40/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sam Cosgrove to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
National League outright (Aug 9-May 5) - National League: 3pts York to finish in the top seven at 15/8 (Betfred), 1.5pts e.w. Ollie Pearce to be top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. York to win the the title at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pt e.w. Dipo Akinyemi to be top goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt Rochdale to finish in the top seven at 9/4 (BetVictor). National League North: 1pt e.w. Scunthorpe to win the National League North at 15/2 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3). National League South: 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League South at 6/1 (Betfred, BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
WTA Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Coco Gauff to be year-end number one at 14/1 (bet365); 1pt Elina Svitolina to finish in the top eight at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Peyton Stearns to finish in the top 50 at 22/25 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
ATP Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Jannik Sinner to be year-end world number one at 7/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Holger Rune to finish in the world’s top 10 at 4/6 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Arthur Fils to finish in the world’s top 35 at 7/10 (Unibet, BetUK); 2pts Andrey Rublev to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at 11/4 (bet365); 3pts Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 7/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Super Bowl LIX (Sep 5-Jan 5) - 4pts Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl 59 at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Indianapolis Colts to make the Playoffs at 6/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports); 2pts New England Patriots lowest-scoring team at 5/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
NFL Regular Season Awards - 1pt Josh Allen to win the MVP award at 10/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Christian McCaffrey to win Offensive player of the year at 14/1 (Betfred), 1pt Maxx Crosby to win Defensive player of the year at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred), 4pts Caleb Williams to win Offensive rookie of the year at 6/4 (General), 2pts Laiatu Latu to win Defensive rookie of the year at 13/2 (Sky Bet), 3pts Aaron Rodgers to win Comeback player of the year at 2/1 (General), 1pt Brian Callahan to win Coach of the year at 25/1 (General). Result pending
Formula One 2024 season (Mar-Dec) - 3pts e.w. Mercedes winning constructor (without Red Bull) at 5/2 (bet365 1/3 1,2); 2pts Carlos Sainz to beat Charles Leclerc in drivers' championship at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts Yuki Tsunoda to beat Daniel Ricciardo in drivers' championship at 6/5 (General); 2pts Guanyu Zhou to beat Valtteri Bottas in drivers' championship at 11/4 (bet365); 1pt trixie Sainz (2/1), Tsunoda (6/5) and Zhou (13/5) (Paddy Power, Betfair); 5pts Charles Leclerc to win two or more races this season at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pt Lance Stroll to beat Nico Hulkenberg in the championship at 7/4 (bet365); 3pts Alpine to beat Haas in the Constructors' Championship at 2/1 (bet365). Result pending