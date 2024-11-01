Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in November 2024.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (November 2024) is +5658.93pts November fixed odds total = 0pts

November antepost total = 0pts

November overall total = 0pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Nov 1) - 1pt win Kay Tara Tara in 2.35 Uttoxeter at 14/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Pep Talking in 3.45 Uttoxeter at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Hills, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Football: Manchester United vs Chelsea (Nov 3) - 1pt Diogo Dalot 1+ assists at 17/2 (William Hill), 1pt Noussair Mazraoui 1+ assists at 9/1 (bet365). Result pending Jake Osgathorpe's predictions (Nov 2-3) - Saturday 12:30: 1pt Declan Rice to be carded in Newcastle vs Arsenal at 19/5 (Unibet), 1pt Mikel Merino to be carded in Newcastle vs Arsenal at 29/10 (Unibet). Saturday 15:00: 1pt Lewis Cook to be carded in Bournemouth vs Man City at 15/4 (bet365), 0.5pt Dara O'Shea to score anytime in Ipswich vs Leicester at 11/1 (bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.5pt Cameron Burgess to score anytime in Ipswich vs Leicester at 12/1 (General), 1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold 1+ assist in Liverpool vs Brighton at 7/2 (William Hill), 0.5pt Jarrad Branthwaite to score anytime in Southampton vs Everton at 14/1 (bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.5pt James Tarkowski to score anytime in Southampton vs Everton at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Saturday 17:30: 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Wolves vs Crystal Palace at 10/11 (bet365). Sunday: 2pts Tottenham 7+ corners vs Aston Villa (14:00) at 10/11 (Boylesports, Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt Tottenham 9+ corners vs Aston Villa (14:00) at 13/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Nicolas Jackson to score anytime in Man Utd vs Chelsea (16:30) at 23/10 (Unibet). Result pending Tom's Weekend Tips (Nov 1-3) - Friday: 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Ulm vs Schalke (17:30) at 17/20 (bet365). Saturday: 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Cardiff vs Norwich (15:00) at 17/20 (William Hill), 1pt Matheus Nunes to score anytime in Bournemouth vs Manchester City (15:00) at 7/1 (General), 1pt Matheus Nunes 1+ assists in Bournemouth vs Manchester City (15:00) at 9/2 (William Hill), 0.5pt Matheus Nunes to score 2+ goals in Bournemouth vs Manchester City (15:00) at 80/1 (bet365), 1pt Moise Bombito to score anytime in Brest vs Nice (18:00) at 18/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Sunday: 1pt Japhet Tanganga to score anytime in Millwall vs Burnley (15:00) at 22/1 (General). Result pending Mark O'Haire's best bets (Nov 1-3) - Friday 19:30: 3pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart at 7/10 (bet365, Betway). Saturday 14:30: 2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Wolfsburg vs Augsburg at 10/11 (bet365). Sunday 12:30: 2.5pts Paderborn to beat Eintracht Braunschweig at 8/11 (QuinnBet). Result pending Tom Carnduff's FA Cup upsets (Nov 1-3) - Friday: 1pt Tamworth to beat Huddersfield (19:45) at 11/2 (General). Saturday: 1pt Newport to beat Peterborough (15:00) at 5/1 (bet365), 1pt Worthing to beat Morecambe (15:00) at 14/5 (William Hill), 1pt York to beat Wycombe (15:00) at 19/2 (Betfair). Sunday: 1pt Boreham Wood to beat Leyton Orient (14:00) at 9/1 (General). Result pending

Golf: Challenge Tour Grand Final (Oct 31-Nov 3) - 4pts e.w. Angel Ayora at 18/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 2pts e.w. Lucas Bjerregaard at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Mikael Lindberg at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Joel Moscatel at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending

Tennis: WTA Finals (Nov 2-9) - 4pts Aryna Sabalenka to win the title at 9/5 (Unibet, BetMGM, BetUK); 2pts Elena Rybakina to qualify for the semi-finals at 13/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending Rolex Paris Masters (Oct 28-Nov 3) - 3pts Jannik Sinner at 12/5 (Unibet, BetMGM, BetUK) (VOID); 1pt e.w. Grigor Dimitrov at 20/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Tommy Paul at 150/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, BetUK). Result pending

Snooker: International Championship (Nov 3-10) - 1pt e.w. Shaun Murphy to win the International Championship at 12/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Ding Junhui to win the International Championship at 14/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending

Politics: US Election (November 5) - 3pts Trump to win between 45-47.99% of the vote at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 3pts Harris to win 80 million or more votes at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2pts Election winner to lose popular vote at 13/8 (Star Sports, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending