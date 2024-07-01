Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in July 2024.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (July 2024) is +5221.92pts July fixed odds total = +0pts

July antepost total = +0pts

July overall total = +0pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Jul 1) - 1pt win Jac Jumper in 2.25 Worcester at 7/1 (Unibet); 1pt win Urban Grit in 2.55 Worcester at 13/2 (General); 1pt win Doomsday in 4.45 Pontefract at 7/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending

Football: Jake Osgathorpe's Round of 16 predictions (Jul 1-2) - 1.5pts Kevin De Bruyne 1+ shot on target in France vs Belgium (17:00) at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Andraz Sporar To Win 2+ fouls in Portugal vs Slovenia (20:00) at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Romania 4+ shots on target vs Netherlands (17:00) at 17/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2.5pts Austria to commit 14+ fouls vs Turkey (20:00) at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Betfair). Result pending Portugal vs Slovenia (July 1) - 2pts Both teams to score at 11/8 (bet365). Result pending France vs Belgium (July 1) - 3pts France to win in 90 minutes at 10/11 (General). Result pending Jimmy's Punt round of 16 (Jul 1) - 3pts Kylian Mbappe to have 2+ shots on target at 13/10 (Paddy Power). Result pending

Tennis: Wimbledon daily tips (Jul 1) - 1.5pts Cristian Garin to beat Juncheng Shang at evens (General); 0.5pt Mattia Bellucci to beat Ben Shelton at 5/2 (General); 1pt Alex Bolt to beat Casper Ruud at 3/1 (bet365, William Hill, 888sport); 1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Matteo Berrettini v Marton Fucsovics at 11/4 (bet365). Result pending Wimbledon ladies' singles outright (Jul 1-23) - 1.5pt e.w Ons Jabeur to win the title at 16/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index - 1/2 1,2). 1pt e.w Madison Keys to win the title at 25/1 (betway). 0.5pt Jelena Ostapenko to win quarter one at 14/1 (Betfred). 0.5pt Emma Navarro to win quarter four at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending Wimbledon men's singles outright (Jul 1-24) - 2pts e.w. Hubert Hurkacz to win the title at 20/1 (General - 1/2 1,2). 1pt Sebastian Korda to win the third quarter at 10/1 (General). 0.5pt Matteo Berrettini to win the first quarter at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending

Cycling: Tour de France (Jun 29-Jul 21) - 1pt e.w. Adam Yates to win Tour de France at 28/1 (Betway, Betfred 1/4 1,2,3); 3pts Mark Cavendish to Win 1+ Stage at 2/1 (Unibet); 3pts Richard Carapaz to Win 1+ Stage at 7/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending