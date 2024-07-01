Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in July 2024.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (July 2024) is +5221.92pts
Punting Pointers (Jul 1) - 1pt win Jac Jumper in 2.25 Worcester at 7/1 (Unibet); 1pt win Urban Grit in 2.55 Worcester at 13/2 (General); 1pt win Doomsday in 4.45 Pontefract at 7/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
Jake Osgathorpe's Round of 16 predictions (Jul 1-2) - 1.5pts Kevin De Bruyne 1+ shot on target in France vs Belgium (17:00) at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Andraz Sporar To Win 2+ fouls in Portugal vs Slovenia (20:00) at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Romania 4+ shots on target vs Netherlands (17:00) at 17/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2.5pts Austria to commit 14+ fouls vs Turkey (20:00) at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Betfair). Result pending
Portugal vs Slovenia (July 1) - 2pts Both teams to score at 11/8 (bet365). Result pending
France vs Belgium (July 1) - 3pts France to win in 90 minutes at 10/11 (General). Result pending
Jimmy's Punt round of 16 (Jul 1) - 3pts Kylian Mbappe to have 2+ shots on target at 13/10 (Paddy Power). Result pending
Wimbledon daily tips (Jul 1) - 1.5pts Cristian Garin to beat Juncheng Shang at evens (General); 0.5pt Mattia Bellucci to beat Ben Shelton at 5/2 (General); 1pt Alex Bolt to beat Casper Ruud at 3/1 (bet365, William Hill, 888sport); 1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Matteo Berrettini v Marton Fucsovics at 11/4 (bet365). Result pending
Wimbledon ladies' singles outright (Jul 1-23) - 1.5pt e.w Ons Jabeur to win the title at 16/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index - 1/2 1,2). 1pt e.w Madison Keys to win the title at 25/1 (betway). 0.5pt Jelena Ostapenko to win quarter one at 14/1 (Betfred). 0.5pt Emma Navarro to win quarter four at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending
Wimbledon men's singles outright (Jul 1-24) - 2pts e.w. Hubert Hurkacz to win the title at 20/1 (General - 1/2 1,2). 1pt Sebastian Korda to win the third quarter at 10/1 (General). 0.5pt Matteo Berrettini to win the first quarter at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Tour de France (Jun 29-Jul 21) - 1pt e.w. Adam Yates to win Tour de France at 28/1 (Betway, Betfred 1/4 1,2,3); 3pts Mark Cavendish to Win 1+ Stage at 2/1 (Unibet); 3pts Richard Carapaz to Win 1+ Stage at 7/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
Euro 2024 knockout stage preview (Jun 29-Jul 14) - 2pts Harry Kane to win the Golden Boot at 15/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Kobbie Mainoo Young Player of the Tournament at 66/1 (BoyleSports, BetVictor), 0.5pt e.w Wout Weghorst to win the Golden Boot at 66/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Copa America outright (Jun 20-Jul 21) - 5pts Argentina to win Copa America at 2/1 (Betway), 3pts Argentina to win Copa America and Lionel Messi Golden Boot at 7/1 (General), 1pt Uruguay to win Copa America and Darwin Nunez Golden Boot at 33/1 (General), 1pt Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay and Colombia to win their groups at 20/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Euro 2024 outright tips (Jun 14-Jul 14) - 4pts e.w Portugal to win Euro 2024 at 8/1 (General 1/2, 1-2), 0.5pt e.w Switzerland to win Euro 2024 at 80/1 (General 1/2, 1,2), 0.5pt e.w Austria to win Euro 2024 at 80/1 (General 1/2, 1,2). Result pending
Euro 2024 Golden Boot tips (Jun 14-Jul 14) - 2.5pts Harry Kane to win the Golden Boot at 11/2 (General), 1.75pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to win the Golden Boot at 18/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.75pt e.w. Hakan Calhanoglu to win the Golden Boot at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5), 0.5pt e.w. Xherdan Shaqiri to win the Golden Boot at 250/1 (Betway, Coral 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Euro 2024 Player and Young Player of the tournament tips (Jun 14-Jul 14) - 4pts Jude Bellingham to win Player of the Tournament at 10/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Bruno Fernandes to win Player of the Tournament at 40/1 (General), 1pt Rodri to win Player of the Tournament at 33/1 (General), 1pt Kobbie Mainoo to win Young Player of the Tournament at 20/1 (General), 1pt Lamine Yamal to win Young Player of the Tournament at 10/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Euro 2024 specials tips (Jun 14-Jul 14) - 1pt Portugal highest scoring team at 7/1 (bet365, BetVictor), 1pt No Poland goalscorer at 20/1 (William Hill), 1pt Bruno Fernandes most assists at 12/1 (bet365), 0.5pt e.w. Andy Robertson most assists at 200/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
WTA Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Coco Gauff to be year-end number one at 14/1 (bet365); 1pt Elina Svitolina to finish in the top eight at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Peyton Stearns to finish in the top 50 at 22/25 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
ATP Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Jannik Sinner to be year-end world number one at 7/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Holger Rune to finish in the world’s top 10 at 4/6 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Arthur Fils to finish in the world’s top 35 at 7/10 (Unibet, BetUK); 2pts Andrey Rublev to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at 11/4 (bet365); 3pts Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 7/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Women's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Naomi Osaka in the US Open at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Men's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2); 1pt win Casper Ruud in the French Open at 30/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon at 33/1 (bet365, LiveScoreBet 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Holger Rune in the US Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Formula One 2024 season (Mar-Nov) - 3pts e.w. Mercedes winning constructor (without Red Bull) at 5/2 (bet365 1/3 1,2); 2pts Carlos Sainz to beat Charles Leclerc in drivers' championship at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts Yuki Tsunoda to beat Daniel Ricciardo in drivers' championship at 6/5 (General); 2pts Guanyu Zhou to beat Valtteri Bottas in drivers' championship at 11/4 (bet365); 1pt trixie Sainz (2/1), Tsunoda (6/5) and Zhou (13/5) (Paddy Power, Betfair); 5pt Charles Leclerc to win two or more races this season at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Result pending