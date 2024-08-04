Noah Lyles edges out Jamaican Kishane Thompson to win men’s 100 metres title

The American crossed the line in 9.79 seconds, the same time that appeared on the board for Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson.

Both men waited with baited breath as the result was confirmed, with Lyles’ USA team-mate Fred Kerley rounding out the podium in 9.81.

Lyles, who claimed 100m and 200m gold last year in Budapest, thumped his chest at the start line and pumped up the crowd, but alongside Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo got out to the slowest start with a 0.178 reaction time.

He entered these Olympics with the third-fastest time at 100m this year behind Thompson’s world-leading 9.77 and Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala’s 9.79, and as a result found himself in a position of needing to back up his signature bravado on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old rang the victory bell so hard it could probably be heard in Britain.

Thompson qualified fastest of the semi-finalists in 9.80, his compatriot Seville Oblique just behind him in a personal-best 9.81 and Lyles two hundredths of a second behind.

Oblique was the only man who did not have to wait for his place to be confirmed – the last-placed man in 9.91.

Lyles is in Paris with a point to prove, embroiled in a debate before the Games about who was currently fastest man on the planet – not that he ever had any doubts.

On Sunday night, in front of an electric crowd who fell so quiet at the start of the race that it was possible to hear a plane passing overhead, the Floridian emphatically reiterated his answer, this time with his feet instead of his rhetoric.