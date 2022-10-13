Budding superstar and, in my opinion, soon to be perennial All-Star, Brandon Ingram drove the team forward, while in-season acquisition CJ McCollum added more start talent – he is one of the purest shooters in the NBA.

It was a fracture to his right foot which sidelined him for all of last season, yet his NEW ORELANS PELICANS team still made a surprise playoff appearance even in his absence.

After missing the entirety of last season, the 2019 number one overall draft pick Zion Williamson is back, and the early impression is that he looks better than ever.

The Pelicans now have the advantage of an entire off-season together, and most importantly, a healthy Zion Williamson.

We have to remember that this team started last season losing 16 of their first 19 games. They proceeded to fight through the season and claim the eighth seed in the West, and took the Phoenix Suns to a six-game series before ultimately bowing out of the playoffs.

The talent and depth of this team impresses me, and I am banking on Zion to stay healthy throughout the entire season.

They are certainly a team to get onside and the regular season win lines look vulnerable. We can get 5/6 about them racking up 45+ REGULAR SEASON WINS and that looks a great investment with Betfair.

We would only need them to win nine more games than last season, and that shouldn’t be a problem for a team that finished the campaign on fire and now has its best player back in the mix.

The 50+ REGULAR SEASON WINS line looks a touch big at 23/10 with Paddy Power and is worth a smaller play.

Finally, we can back the Pelicans at 4/6 to MAKE THE NBA PLAY-OFFS which looks huge given everything discussed, and the fact they managed this last season with less ‘get-to-know-you’ time and no Zion.

Sacramento can surprise

I’d also like to draw attention to a team that might not be on the radar for everyone, and certainly wouldn’t be on your typical Finals or Play-offs radar – the SACRAMENTO KINGS.

The Kings are a very intriguing outfit. They certainly have some shortcomings on defence, but with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the charge, they have the potential to be a very potent offense which in and of itself is always going to make them a dangerous team to play so long as the aforementioned duo remain healthy.

The addition of Keegan Murray through the draft will only help this offense and I don’t foresee him taking very long to find his footing in the regular season gauntlet.

This is a team with bonafide star power, solid depth throughout, and a new head coach who can get the best out of his players.

The Kings certainly are trying hard to make big strides I am here for it.

I think their season win total is definitely a value opportunity. They hit 30 wins last season and will be looking to build on that this year, meaning the line of 34+ REGULAR SEASON WINS appeals as a main play, and I’d give them a strong chance to hit the 40+ REGULAR SEASON WIN mark too.

76ers being underestimated

One final team worth a look from a betting standpoint is over in the Eastern conference. Different from the first two teams I’ve highlighted, this won’t be a surprise to anyone.

For as much grief as the PHILADELPHIA 76ERS get for faltering in the playoffs, we still must appreciate how loaded with talent this team actually is.

Joel Embiid is a serious contender to win his first MVP award this season. He is nearly unstoppable on offense and a force on the defensive end as well. He will be on a mission this year as he narrowly missed out on winning the award last season, coming in second place to back-to-back winner Nikola Jokic.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey complement Embiid by being one of, if not the best backcourt duo in the entire league. They also boast tremendous depth not only up and down the lineup, but on the bench as well with possibly the best defender in the league in Matisse Thybulle and the always efficient and significant off-season addition of Montrezl Harrell.