Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks

Wednesday evening should give us a taste of one of the newest and more bitter rivalries in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks will travel to New York and face off against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, a game that certainly carries more significance than just any old regular-season showdown.

The growing feud between Trae Young and New York Knick fans will make its first appearance of the 2022 NBA season tonight.

The disdain for Young by Knick fans started back in 2020, when he led the charge and ousted the Knicks from the playoffs in just 5 games. Trae played phenomenally in those 5 games, averaging 29 points and just shy of 10 assists per game while scoring 30 or more points in each of the games in New York.

Fresh off that new rivalry, Young only played 1 game at Madison Square Garden last season where the fans let him know what they thought throughout the game. The focal point of their attention with chants directed towards him the entire game, Young rose to the occasion and poured in a 45-point performance, and led the Hawks to a 117-111 win.

I believe that some players naturally rise to the occasion and I think this is the case for Trae Young, without question. Already off to a phenomenal start to the season, the addition of Dejounte Murray as his backcourt running mate has seemed to propel his game even further forward. On the season, Young is averaging a very healthy 29 points per game to go along with his 9.7 assists per game which is good enough for 3rd best in the entire league.

Last time out Young had his first poor game of the season, turning the ball over a whopping 10 times against Toronto, and only managing 14 points. The best players move on from poor performances quickly and I expect Young to be locked in and rise to the occasion inside Madison Square Garden tonight where he is sure to be the focal point of the Knicks home crowd.

I'll back Young to get right back on track tonight and give the Knicks all they can handle. My play for this game is on TRAE YOUNG to have OVER 36.5 COMBINED POINTS AND ASSISTS.