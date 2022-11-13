Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

I had high hopes for the Kings this year in my season preview and while they started the season with a disappointing 0-4 record, they have since turned things around. Sacramento has won 5 of their last 7 and are now just 1 win away from getting back to .500 on the season.

Having already lost to Golden State twice this season on the Warriors home court, I am looking for the Kings to put up a strong effort on their floor Sunday night. Both games were valiant efforts by the Kings but ultimately they fell short. Steph Curry has poured in 80 points in the 2 games against the Kings as he continues to get the better of De'Arron Fox in these matchups.

The play I am going to look to make is not on Curry, or even Fox for that matter. I am looking for DOMANTAS SABONIS to have his imprint all over this game and be a major contributor in trying to pull the upset at home.

Sabonis has played very well as of late after a somewhat sluggish start. He has scored 20 points or more in 4 of his last 5 games while averaging just over 10 rebounds per game in that time frame as well. It also cannot go without saying how great his vision is for a big man as he averages over six assists per game on the season.

I think Sabonis will have success on offense against a Warriors team that has not been great at defending, especially inside the paint.

The only thing that concerns me slightly with Sabonis is his tendency to rack up fouls as he has already fouled out of 3 games so far this season.

However, if he can stay out of foul trouble and be able to log 30+ minutes, I think he can really fill the stat sheet up which is why my play this evening is on DOMANTAS SABONIS OVER 35.5 COMBINED POINTS, REBOUNDS AND ASSISTS.

Sabonis is a legitimate triple double threat every single night and I would think that the Kings have to be in the mood this evening after already dropping two games to Golden State in the last 3 weeks.