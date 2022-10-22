San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers are not off to the ideal 2-0 start they would have hoped to see themselves sitting at going into this evening's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Instead, Joel Embiid and company are sitting winless at 0-2 and will be looking to right the ship by getting a win at home against a Spurs team who has played little to no defence thus far.

The Spurs have let up 129 points at home to the Hornets in their season opener, and last night gave up 134 points in a game they won at Indiana by a score of 137-134. The Pacers made a valiant effort by scoring 49 points alone in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback victory against the Spurs.

We now see San Antonio take the trip over to Philadelphia and on short rest face the tall task of preventing a hungry 76ers team from getting their first win of the season. I certainly don’t expect San Antonio to solve their defensive woes in a few shorts hours, and if the 76ers can stay focused on the task at hand and not overlook this Spurs team, they should cruise to a comfortable victory.

The 76ers have had a pair of tough tests to start the season, taking the trip up to Boston to open the season and then hosting the Milwaukee Bucks where they made a valiant effort to come back in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short.

James Harden has been nothing short of spectacular to open the season, averaging 33 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds across his opening pair of games. Equally impressive is the fact he is shooting 57.9% from the field, and certainly looks to be reaping the benefits of the time he spent working out over the offseason.

Philadelphia simply has too much star power on offense with Embiid, Harden, and Maxey for San Antonio to match. While the Spurs have been solid themselves on offense, I don’t expect them to be able to go blow for blow with the 76ers after coming in on short rest and having to deal with a well-rested 76ers team looking for their first win.

I like the 76ers to cover the point spread and get their winning ways on track Saturday evening.