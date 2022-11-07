Monday night starts a new week in the NBA, and if you did not get enough fireworks over the weekend, you will surely be treated to something special this evening.

Tonight marks the first time in NBA history that all 30 teams will play on the same day. We have 15 games, tipping off one after another, a basketball dream for fans and punters alike.

The first plays I'll be looking at are on SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER of the Oklahoma City Thunder as his team travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons.

Shai is a shining star on a not-so-bright team. While expected to be among the basement of the NBA standings, the Thunder actually boasts a very respectable 4-5 record at this early point of the season. The majority of that has to be down to the fact that Gilgeous-Alexander has put this team on his back as has been nothing short of phenomenal thus far.

When it comes to offence, Shai is amongst the best in the league. He comes into this matchup ranked 6th in the NBA in points per game with 30.5, 3rd in field goals made per game with 11.4, and is shooting a ridiculous 53.5% which is good enough for 2nd best amongst all guards in the NBA and only topped by De'Aaron Fox who shoots 55.5%.

Simply put, he has been outstanding. Tonight he faces a Detroit team that has much to be desired on the defensive side of the ball. Detroit is the worst team in the league in terms of defensive rating, and when we look at the advanced player stats they paint a clear picture. Among all players in the NBA who average at least 25 minutes per game, Detroit has all five of their starters amongst the nine worst in the league.

I like this spot when I take into consideration the combination of Gilgeous-Alexander and his brilliance on offence thus far and the massive struggles Detroit has had on defence. The Thunder like to get up and down the court and play at a high tempo and the Pistons should oblige, presenting an opportunity for Shai to fill the stat sheet.

Banchero a banker again

The next play I'd like to take a look at is on a player we had a win with on Saturday in PAOLO BANCHERO.

Much like the aforementioned game, the Rockets have much to be desired on the defensive end of the court. Banchero has continued to leave no doubt about why he was the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft and is the odds-on favourite to win the Rookie Of The Year award.

I believe Banchero will give the Rockets all they can handle and like him to have another big game this evening. Last time out against the Kings, Banchero notched career bests in both points and rebounds, scoring 33 points and grabbing 16 boards in a narrow overtime defeat against the Kings.

I think Banchero will continue his hot start and follow up his career-best outing with another strong outing against a vulnerable team, so I'm taking a shot with some prices here and backing Banchero to score 25+ pointsas well as to record a double-double.

Fishing for value with Haliburton

The last play I am going to look at this evening is TYRESE HALIBURTON of the Indiana Pacers.

Haliburton has been off to a great start and has cemented himself as one of the building blocks in Indiana. The Pacers traded away Damontas Sabonis last season to land Haliburton and they have to be thrilled with the return so far.

Haliburton is a do-it-all point guard and routinely fills the stat sheet night in and night out. Coming just shy of a triple-double his last time out, I think Haliburton will have a strong game at home playing as the underdogs against a strong Pelicans team. The Pacers are no push over and should be a difficult task at home if Haliburton can manage a strong game, which I believe he will.

I am playing Haliburton over 33.5 combined points assists and rebounds as I expect him to fill the stat sheet once again this evening.

Posted at 1645 GMT on 07/11/22

