Sacramento Kings @ Orlando Magic

Saturday evening in the NBA kicks off with an early game between the Sacramento Kings and the Orlando Magic. The Magic will play host to the Kings this evening and are on the second of their seven-game home stand. They opened up their extended stay at home in Orlando by treating the Warriors to a 130-129 defeat, despite the best efforts of Steph Curry too secure the first Warriors win on the road.

Both teams come into this matchup with just two wins, but the season-long goals for each will be drastically different. Sacramento may still have playoff aspirations, but this team has been off to a rocky start defensively which was also their downfall last season. They have had some close games and played competitively thus far, so I certainly don't think it's time to write them off but some progress must start to be made on the defensive end of the court.

The Magic, on the other hand, are very much still in the rebuilding process and have a great foundation to build off with PAOLO BANCHERO, who is the front-runner for the Rookie Of The Year award.

While this Magic team may not be expected to make much noise this season, they can still represent value. They should be feeling more confident at home and host a team this evening that as I've already mentioned, is not known for its elite defending.

The matchup I'd like to look more closely at is between prized Magic rookie, the aforementioned Banchero, and this front court defense for the Kings.

Banchero will likely be up against fellow rookie Keegan Murray in most of this matchup, and I am excited to see the pair go head-to-head. Murray was the fourth pick of the most recent NBA Draft, while Banchero took the honours of being the top pick overall. Both are off to a fine start to the season and exhibiting why they were so highly coveted in the draft.

While he may only be a 19-year-old rookie, Banchero has the tools and ability to become a superstar in the NBA. His talent already commands a team-leading usage rate of nearly 29%. When he is on the court, it is safe to say that he is the focal point of this Magic offence.

Aside from sheer data and stats, I think this matchup could potentially have bragging rights attached. Banchero will not want to be bested by his fellow rookie, and Murray will be looking to prove why he should have been the number one pick in the draft. This game may be between a pair of teams with losing records, but should certainly not lack in entertainment or points scored.

My best bet of the day is on Paolo Banchero to score over 21.5 points at 5/6, a line he can breeze past.

Posted at 1410 GMT on 05/11/22

