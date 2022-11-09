The first game I am looking at is the Detroit Pistons going into Boston to face the Celtics. On paper, this game should be a very one-sided affair as these are two teams at complete opposite ends of the spectrum. The Celtics are going to be challenging for the NBA title while the Pistons will be challenging for the first pick in the draft. The Pistons have not won an away game in five attempts thus far and it would certainly be a big surprise to see them spring the upset tonight.

Specifically in this match-up, I am looking at Marcus Smart to continue his hot pace and have success against a weak Piston defence. Smart is coming into this game off back-to-back double doubles where he scored 10 or more points and had 10 or more assists. With the matchup in his favour and him playing at a high level right now, I think Smart has a great chance to approach those numbers again tonight. The biggest factor Smart will have going against him tonight is how long this game stays competitive.

If the Pistons can keep this game somewhat close and not get blown out, the Celtic starters will play more minutes to ensure they secure the win. If this game does however become a complete blowout, we would likely see the starters on the bench for a good portion of the second half.

I am going to take Marcus Smart to have over 6.5 assists (EVS SkyBet) as I believe with his stellar supporting cast and the challenges Detroit has had on defence, he will be able to find his teammates regularly when on the court. I am also going to take Marcus Smart to have a double double (41/4 Bet365). Having achieved one in each of his last 2 games, it is quite obvious that he is more than capable but may be at the mercy of how close the Pistons can keep this game. At a nice price however, I am willing to take a shot.

Memphis Grizzlies @ San Antonio Spurs

The second play I am going to look at tonight is on Desmond Bane to have over 30.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists against the San Antonio Spurs.

Bane is the running mate of Grizzlies all-star Ja Morant and while he might play second fiddle on this team, he can certainly fill the stat sheet in his own right. He is more than capable of hitting this number in points alone as through the 10 games the Grizzlies have played this season, Bane has scored 31 or more in 3 of them. The Spurs defense has been struggling, seeing teams shoot 50.8% against them, a mark that is the highest in the league.

When playing the Grizzlies, the focal point has to be Morant, and with how dangerous Bane is as a scorer and the vision he has to find team-mates and grab rebounds, I think he has a great chance of achieving this number in San Antonio tonight.

