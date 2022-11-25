Minnesota Timberwolves @ Charlotte Hornets

It only seems right that on the day after Thanksgiving we are treated to a feast of games in the NBA this evening. With almost the entire league playing across 14 games, there should be something for everyone as we head into the weekend.

In terms of the value I am looking at, the first game of focus sees the Minnesota Timberwolves head into Charlotte to face the Hornets.

The Hornets have had all kinds of struggles against big men so far this season, and I think it puts the dynamic frontcourt duo of Karl Anthony-Towns and RUDY GOBERT in great positions to have top performances this evening.

KAT has been doing it all recently and is really thriving in his new role next to Gobert. He is an extremely tough matchup as he can handle the ball like a guard and shoot from outside, as well as being dominant near the rim.

He is just a nightmare for teams to try and match up against, and with the other standout players on this Minnesota team, it leaves Towns isolated and capable of exposing his defender.

I am looking for at KARL ANTHONY-TOWNS OVER 38.5 COMBINED POINTS, REBOUNDS AND ASSISTS here.

RUDY GOBERT can put in a solid effort too and take advantage of a Hornets team that struggles mightily against good interior foes, and his line of OVER 14.5 POINTS appeals as a second play.