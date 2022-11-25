Daniel Costanza's NBA tips have been flying, posting a +5.1pt profit through November so far, and he has a host of selections from Friday night's action.
3pts Patrick Williams (Bulls) Over 10.5 Points at 10/11 (William Hill)
2pts on Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) Over 38.5 Combined Points, Rebounds and Assists at 20/23 (bet365)
2pts on Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves) Over 14.5 Points at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
2pts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) Over 1.5 Assists in 1st quarter at 5/8 (bet365)
2pts Patrick Williams (Bulls) Over 15.5 Combined Points and Rebounds at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
1pt Patrick Williams (Bulls) Over 14.5 Points at 16/5 (bet365)
0.5pt Patrick Williams (Bulls) Over 19.5 Points at 49/4 (bet365)
It only seems right that on the day after Thanksgiving we are treated to a feast of games in the NBA this evening. With almost the entire league playing across 14 games, there should be something for everyone as we head into the weekend.
In terms of the value I am looking at, the first game of focus sees the Minnesota Timberwolves head into Charlotte to face the Hornets.
The Hornets have had all kinds of struggles against big men so far this season, and I think it puts the dynamic frontcourt duo of Karl Anthony-Towns and RUDY GOBERT in great positions to have top performances this evening.
KAT has been doing it all recently and is really thriving in his new role next to Gobert. He is an extremely tough matchup as he can handle the ball like a guard and shoot from outside, as well as being dominant near the rim.
He is just a nightmare for teams to try and match up against, and with the other standout players on this Minnesota team, it leaves Towns isolated and capable of exposing his defender.
I am looking for at KARL ANTHONY-TOWNS OVER 38.5 COMBINED POINTS, REBOUNDS AND ASSISTS here.
RUDY GOBERT can put in a solid effort too and take advantage of a Hornets team that struggles mightily against good interior foes, and his line of OVER 14.5 POINTS appeals as a second play.
The second game I'd like to focus on this evening is between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls.
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER has been nothing short of spectacular thus far in the season for the Thunder. He is playing like a bonafide All-Star and carrying the Thunder as far as he can by putting up extraordinary numbers.
While I think Shai continues his monstrous offensive efforts this evening, a play on SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER OVER 1.5 ASSISTS IN 1ST QUARTER appeals.
Shai has has two or more assists in the 1st quarter in each of his last six games and is one of the league leaders when it comes to minutes played in the 1st quarter.
He typically plays almost the entirety of the 1st quarter, averaging over 11 1st quarter minutes per game, and with a usage rate as high as his, I think there is a great chance for him to continue this trend.
I'm also going to look at PATRICK WILLIAMS from the Bulls to have a big effort this evening against the Thunder.
Oklahoma City has struggled against forwards this season, and recently that struggle has been a big one.
They have given up 25 points or more to the last 3 starting power forwards they have faced.
While Williams may not be a household name, he is a versatile player who is more than capable of providing offense when needed. I think this is a great matchup for him and backing the OVER on his POINTS lines all the way up to 19.5 makes great appeal.
Odds correct at 1440 (25/11/22)
