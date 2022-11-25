Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
other-sports icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Get tips for the latest NBA action
Get tips for the latest NBA action

NBA best bets and tips: Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Williams

By Daniel Costanza
14:45 · FRI November 25, 2022

Daniel Costanza's NBA tips have been flying, posting a +5.1pt profit through November so far, and he has a host of selections from Friday night's action.

Today's NBA betting tips: Friday November 25

3pts Patrick Williams (Bulls) Over 10.5 Points at 10/11 (William Hill)

2pts on Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) Over 38.5 Combined Points, Rebounds and Assists at 20/23 (bet365)

2pts on Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves) Over 14.5 Points at 5/4 (Sky Bet)

2pts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) Over 1.5 Assists in 1st quarter at 5/8 (bet365)

2pts Patrick Williams (Bulls) Over 15.5 Combined Points and Rebounds at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

1pt Patrick Williams (Bulls) Over 14.5 Points at 16/5 (bet365)

0.5pt Patrick Williams (Bulls) Over 19.5 Points at 49/4 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer Football -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30&aff=688

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Charlotte Hornets

It only seems right that on the day after Thanksgiving we are treated to a feast of games in the NBA this evening. With almost the entire league playing across 14 games, there should be something for everyone as we head into the weekend.

In terms of the value I am looking at, the first game of focus sees the Minnesota Timberwolves head into Charlotte to face the Hornets.

The Hornets have had all kinds of struggles against big men so far this season, and I think it puts the dynamic frontcourt duo of Karl Anthony-Towns and RUDY GOBERT in great positions to have top performances this evening.

KAT has been doing it all recently and is really thriving in his new role next to Gobert. He is an extremely tough matchup as he can handle the ball like a guard and shoot from outside, as well as being dominant near the rim.

He is just a nightmare for teams to try and match up against, and with the other standout players on this Minnesota team, it leaves Towns isolated and capable of exposing his defender.

I am looking for at KARL ANTHONY-TOWNS OVER 38.5 COMBINED POINTS, REBOUNDS AND ASSISTS here.

RUDY GOBERT can put in a solid effort too and take advantage of a Hornets team that struggles mightily against good interior foes, and his line of OVER 14.5 POINTS appeals as a second play.

Chicago Bulls @ Oklahoma City Thunder

The second game I'd like to focus on this evening is between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER has been nothing short of spectacular thus far in the season for the Thunder. He is playing like a bonafide All-Star and carrying the Thunder as far as he can by putting up extraordinary numbers.

While I think Shai continues his monstrous offensive efforts this evening, a play on SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER OVER 1.5 ASSISTS IN 1ST QUARTER appeals.

Shai has has two or more assists in the 1st quarter in each of his last six games and is one of the league leaders when it comes to minutes played in the 1st quarter.

He typically plays almost the entirety of the 1st quarter, averaging over 11 1st quarter minutes per game, and with a usage rate as high as his, I think there is a great chance for him to continue this trend.

I'm also going to look at PATRICK WILLIAMS from the Bulls to have a big effort this evening against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City has struggled against forwards this season, and recently that struggle has been a big one.

They have given up 25 points or more to the last 3 starting power forwards they have faced.

While Williams may not be a household name, he is a versatile player who is more than capable of providing offense when needed. I think this is a great matchup for him and backing the OVER on his POINTS lines all the way up to 19.5 makes great appeal.

Odds correct at 1440 (25/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....