Our man Dan Costanza has banked a hat-trick of winners this week. He previews the Warriors trip to Detroit at 11pm, selecting a best bet.
2pts Cade Cunningham (Detroit) Over 32.5 Points, Assists and Rebounds combined at 20/23 (bet365)
The Golden State Warriors are coming into Detroit having just lost a heartbreaker in Charlotte last night, giving them their 3rd loss of the season. After the Hornets were able to make a pair of baskets with under a minute left to tie the game, they carried that momentum into overtime and handed the Warriors a 7-point loss.
Golden State have a short turnaround as they headed for Detroit immediately after their game last night in preparation for their Sunday night matchup with the Pistons.
While Steve Kerr does have a great track record on back-to-back games, one would have to question the stamina some of these Warriors players will have with such a short turnaround. In their defeat last night, Steph Curry played 39 minutes while Jordan Poole played 37, and Andrew Wiggins played 41. Those are considerable minutes and I'll be looking for an edge against that tonight.
For this evening, my play will be on the rising star point guard of the Pistons, CADE CUNNINGHAM. I'll back him to amass OVER 32.5 COMBINED POINTS, ASSISTS AND REBOUNDS.
This do-it-all guard has been flourishing so far in his 2nd season, coming in tonight off a pair of games vrs the Hawks where he played phenomenally. Against the Hawks, a stingy defensive side against point guards, in his most recent game Cade put up a line of 35 point, 8 assists, and 9 rebounds across 33 minutes, and prior to that he racked up 26 points, 6 assists, and 8 rebounds.
Cunningham has the highest usage rate on his team, coming in at nearly 30% with the next closest being Bojan Bogdanovic (22%). He is a true do-it-all type of player and certainly shows us why he was the 1st pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The Warriors natural play style is a fast one, as they are amongst the top couple of teams in average pace. Regardless of them potentially having some tired players, I don't envision their playstyle changing and I think Detroit will oblige and run up and down the court with them.
With just 1 win from 6 games and being tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference, the Warriors may not throw everything they've got at Detroit and hope a win comes easy this evening.
I expect Cunningham to rise to the challenge of playing against the defending champions, and potentially lining up against one of the best players in our lifetimes, Steph Curry.
Special players thrive in situations like this and while Detroit may still be building for the future and with little aspirations of making a legitimate title run this year, I still think Cade Cunningham is going to be continuing to entertain and show us why he was the top pick in the draft.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.