The Golden State Warriors are coming into Detroit having just lost a heartbreaker in Charlotte last night, giving them their 3rd loss of the season. After the Hornets were able to make a pair of baskets with under a minute left to tie the game, they carried that momentum into overtime and handed the Warriors a 7-point loss.

Golden State have a short turnaround as they headed for Detroit immediately after their game last night in preparation for their Sunday night matchup with the Pistons.

While Steve Kerr does have a great track record on back-to-back games, one would have to question the stamina some of these Warriors players will have with such a short turnaround. In their defeat last night, Steph Curry played 39 minutes while Jordan Poole played 37, and Andrew Wiggins played 41. Those are considerable minutes and I'll be looking for an edge against that tonight.

For this evening, my play will be on the rising star point guard of the Pistons, CADE CUNNINGHAM. I'll back him to amass OVER 32.5 COMBINED POINTS, ASSISTS AND REBOUNDS.

This do-it-all guard has been flourishing so far in his 2nd season, coming in tonight off a pair of games vrs the Hawks where he played phenomenally. Against the Hawks, a stingy defensive side against point guards, in his most recent game Cade put up a line of 35 point, 8 assists, and 9 rebounds across 33 minutes, and prior to that he racked up 26 points, 6 assists, and 8 rebounds.