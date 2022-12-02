Friday night in the NBA looks to deliver as always with a full slate of games on tap to start the weekend.

We are going to go value hunting this evening and look to capitalise on some favourable matchups we can identify.

The first matchup I am going to look at is between Kyrie Irving and Trae Young as the Nets play host to the Hawks.

The Hawks have been struggling as of late and with their prized off-season acquisition Dejounte Murray now injured for the next couple of weeks, amongst other injuries, the heavy lifting is going to be left up to Trae Young.

I'll actually be on the opposing side of Trae this evening, as I think Kyrie Irving has the stars aligned for a big game against Young.

These two have put on some great displays against each other in the past, with Kyrie scoring 25 points or more in 3 of the last 4 meetings.

I am going to back Kyrie a few different ways this evening in the hope that he continues his offensive success against Trae Young and the Hawks.

The 2nd matchup I am going to look at is Anthony Davis and the Lakers as they travel into Philadelphia to take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Now the 76ers have been very solid against opposing centres with the play of Embiid, but Anthony Davis has taken his game to another level recently and is at least for the moment most definitely the man in Los Angeles.

I think LeBron has even identified this and has been playing to Davis and his strengths.

Unfortunately in his last game out, Davis only played eight minutes before having to exit and not return with flu symptoms, but he should be healthy on Friday night and will need a big game if the Lakers have a chance to escape Philadelphia with a win.

The last game I will look at this evening will be the Knicks taking on the Charlotte Hornets. Earlier in the season, Jalen Brunson had one of his best games of the season against this Hornets team and while Rozier is now back for Charlotte, I think Brunson will have some of the same success once again and should be in line for a solid game.

I like Brunson to bounce back off his lousy eight-point performance last out against the Hawks and have a big impact tonight.