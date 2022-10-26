Charlotte Hornets @ New York Knicks

As with the theme of our first play, I will continue to go value hunting and believe I've found another play that not only makes sense logically but presents us again with value.

JALEN BRUNSON TO RECORD OVER 24.5 COMBINED POINTS AND ASSISTS vs the Hornets ticks both boxes for me in terms of logic and value.

Brunson commands control of the ball when in the game, which not only sees him lead his team in touches but sees him amongst the top 20 in the entire NBA when it comes to touches per game.

The Hornets are amongst the worst teams in the NBA when it comes to opponent points in the paint, which bodes well for Brunson who is 7th in the NBA in drives per game.

Whether taking the shot himself or creating for someone else, Brunson loves to attack the basket. I expect to see him continue that trend tonight against a Charlotte team that could struggle to contain him.

I expect Charlotte to look to continue their preferred fast pace of play, and if the Knicks oblige, we could see a very entertaining game up and down the court. More possessions lead to more chances on offense which should benefit Brunson directly based on his domination of possession within his own team's offense.