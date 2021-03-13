Horse Racing

Murray Walker

Formula One commentary legend Murray Walker dies aged 97

By Sporting Life
18:24 · SAT March 13, 2021

Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One, has died aged 97, the British Racing Drivers’ Club has said.

Walker, whose broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years, worked for the BBC and ITV, before he retired from commentating in 2001.

The BRDC said in a statement: “It’s with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate Member Murray Walker OBE.

“A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favourite commentator and a contagious smile.

“We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. RIP our friend.”

Murray Walker pictured with Damon Hill

Martin Brundle, who commentated alongside Walker in the final years of his career, led the tributes on social media.

Writing on Twitter, Brundle said: “Rest In Peace, Murray Walker.

“Wonderful man in every respect. National treasure, communication genius, Formula One legend.”

F1 tweeted: “We are immensely sad to hear that Murray Walker has passed away.

“His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world. He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed.”

