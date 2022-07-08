Rafael Rivals

With five consecutive UFC victories to his name, electric Muay Thai striker Rafael Fiziev is set for his first main event fight. The 29-year-old Kyrgyzstani’s ascent up the rankings has impressed many a hardcore MMA fan, with his unique, Matrix-like evasiveness frequently trending on social media.

Whilst some believe he is destined for a future at the top of the Lightweight division, Fiziev must first get past a stiff test in RAFAEL DOS ANJOS, a former champion of the division. At 37-years-old, Dos Anjos has been matched up against almost every notable name possible in the last decade, yet appears to show no signs of slowing down.

Narratives play a huge part in the fans’ enjoyment of combat sports, but it is often easy to get carried away with them. On paper, this looks like the perfect opportunity for a well-known but declining former champion to pass the torch to a marketable prospect, but the reality should make for a very close fight.

Dos Anjos may have lost five of his last seven bouts, but all of these losses came against formidable grapplers at 170lbs, a division that the 5’8” Brazilian frankly had no business fighting in. Both wins on the other hand, came against Lightweight fighters, where RDA put on flawless performances across five rounds.

With a key advantage in experience, dos Anjos is more likely to be the fresher fighter in the third, fourth and fifth rounds of Saturday’s main event. In all three of Fiziev’s 15-minute fights, he has seemingly slowed down in the third round, ultimately losing the round in the eyes of at least one judge. Given that dos Anjos has become much more reliant on his grappling ability in recent wins, Fiziev’s cardio is certainly going to be questioned if this fight goes into the latter stages.

Fiziev is undeniably the more dangerous finisher on the feet, but RDA has only been knocked out twice in 44 professional bouts. As long as the Brazilian can stay defensively aware, then I believe he can utilise his key advantages in experience, endurance and grappling to pull off the upset here.

At 19/10, RAFAEL DOS ANJOS TO WIN is an underdog bet I am very intrigued by.

Gore for Glory

TRESEAN GORE’s impressive stint on the 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter may have ended with a frustrating injury, but viewers were unanimous in earmarking Mr Vicious as a competitor with UFC level potential. His raw power and physicality make him a challenging opponent for any up and coming fighter, especially a dedicated wrestler like Saturday night’s opponent, Cody Brundage.