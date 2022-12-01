As the Romans do

JACK HERMANSSON’s dominant performance in July at UFC London was a real statement regarding his position in the Middleweight division.

Hermansson has had a successful six years with the organisation but seems to have grown a reputation for being a gatekeeper at 185lbs – easily dispatching those on the rise but struggling to compete against the division’s elite. His clear win over Chris Curtis reinforced his superiority over those outside the top 15, and Hermansson was subsequently booked against the fifth-ranked Middleweight in the UFC, Derek Brunson.

Unfortunately for the Swede, Brunson was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering an injury just last week, prompting Hermansson to accept a replacement fight against Georgia’s Roman Dolidze. Some have questioned why The Joker was so keen to risk his spot in the rankings against yet another up-and-comer, but having already been through a full fight camp in preparation for Brunson, as well holding a variety of stylistic advantages against his new foe, this could be light work for him.

Dolidze is a true finisher, with a highly credentialed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background and fight-ending power in both hands, but he has come unstuck when forced to fight for 15 minutes. The Caucasian is overzealous in his pursuit of the finish that he finds himself fatigued in the third round, usually without a solid game plan to outpoint his opponent.

Dolidze’s success on Saturday night will largely depend on his ability to finish The Joker – something that only four of his 30 career opponents have been able to do. Hermansson is impressively durable against strikes and has always demonstrated a high level of grappling, minimising his opponent’s window of opportunity.

Instead, Hermansson can use his intelligent ring craft, veteran savvy and superior wrestling to nullify Dolidze’s threats of a finish, likely cruising to his second consecutive victory on the scorecards.

The oddsmakers have made Hermansson the same sized favourite against both Dolidze and Brunson which, considering the latter is a much more complicated matchup for the Swede, appears generous here. Backing HERMANSSON TO WIN BY DECISION is therefore the bet to make at 11/8.