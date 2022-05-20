Bring it Holm

HOLLY HOLM has enjoyed a phenomenal career in combat sports, having captured world titles in both boxing and MMA. Her 2015 headkick knockout victory over the seemingly invincible Ronda Rousey remains one of the sport’s most iconic moments, and her pugilist accolades recently saw her inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Remarkably, Holm still appears to be improving as a martial artist. Having added a strong kicking offense to her already crisp boxing, The Preacher’s Daughter has also improved her grappling ability in recent years, resulting in a tough stylistic battle for any potential opponent.

Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira is tasked with solving the puzzle on Saturday night, but her skillset offers little threat to the favourite. Her best work is done on the mat, but Holm has shown incredible takedown defence in the UFC so far – having spent just five of her 205 in-cage minutes in the bottom position.

Holm should therefore be able to keep things standing, where she will have the superior striking arsenal to win rounds and potential land yet another knockout finish.

The betting odds reflect how slim Vieira’s chances should be, with Holm currently sitting as a 4/9 favourite at best. With no appealing prop bet to take a gamble on, Holm is instead the confident first half of a double.