After another profitable week brought his tally to +28.1pts for the year, Will Dean is recommending a favourites' double at UFC Vegas 55.
3pts Holly Holm and Omar Morales both to win at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
HOLLY HOLM has enjoyed a phenomenal career in combat sports, having captured world titles in both boxing and MMA. Her 2015 headkick knockout victory over the seemingly invincible Ronda Rousey remains one of the sport’s most iconic moments, and her pugilist accolades recently saw her inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Remarkably, Holm still appears to be improving as a martial artist. Having added a strong kicking offense to her already crisp boxing, The Preacher’s Daughter has also improved her grappling ability in recent years, resulting in a tough stylistic battle for any potential opponent.
Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira is tasked with solving the puzzle on Saturday night, but her skillset offers little threat to the favourite. Her best work is done on the mat, but Holm has shown incredible takedown defence in the UFC so far – having spent just five of her 205 in-cage minutes in the bottom position.
Holm should therefore be able to keep things standing, where she will have the superior striking arsenal to win rounds and potential land yet another knockout finish.
The betting odds reflect how slim Vieira’s chances should be, with Holm currently sitting as a 4/9 favourite at best. With no appealing prop bet to take a gamble on, Holm is instead the confident first half of a double.
Venezuela’s OMAR MORALES is another well-rounded fighter, who combines technical striking with some impressive durability. Having never been knocked out in his 13-fight career, the 36-year-old demands good cardio from his opponents if they have a hope of defeating him over the course of a 15-minute fight.
Morales’ opponent, Uros Medic, has never been in a fight longer than seven minutes in his professional career. The Serbian has impressed fans with his ability to secure early stoppages, but these types of fighters often show that they cannot sustain such a style if a fight extends. Against The Venezuelan Fighter, Medic is likely to be outgunned down the stretch against the more experienced and durable fighter.
The Doctor’s liabilities can be found in more than just cardio, as he has also demonstrated subpar grappling defence in his career. Morales is primarily a striker but may opt to take the path of least resistance and dominate his opponent on the mat, where he could potentially lock up his sixth professional submission victory.
Morales is simply the superior fighter in all aspects of martial arts except tenacity in round one. If the Venezuelan can survive the early chaos, or secure a takedown to nullify his opponent, then the fight should be his for the taking in rounds two and three.
While there are other favourites available at a similar price, none have a stylistic advantage over their opponents quite like HOLM and MORALES, so backing both to win at 7/5 is perhaps the best double available on a lacklustre card.
Posted at 1100 BST on 20/05/22
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.