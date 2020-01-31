UFC 246 Conor Mcgregor v Donald Cerrone preview: Irish star ready to rule the octagon again on mma return

Conor McGregor has drawn a line under his past accomplishments, insisting there can be many more memorable nights if he gets past Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

McGregor is one of only a handful of fighters to have won UFC belts in more than one weight class, while he became the first in the company to hold two titles simultaneously when he added the lightweight strap to his featherweight crown in November 2016.

Fame and fortune have followed since a crossover bout against boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather but his star inside the octagon dimmed after losing to bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago.

UFC 246 McGregor v Cerrone

A number of legal issues away from the mixed martial arts world have dogged McGregor since then, but the Irishman remains the UFC's biggest draw and claims he has learned from his mistakes and is fresher than ever.

He said in quotes on the UFC's official website: "I broke the game before I was even 30. But that's the past. I'm focused on the present, focused on creating many more magical moments inside the octagon.

"Everyone always says 'when are we getting the old Conor back? We want to get the 2016 Conor back'. I'd smoke that guy. I'm in a great fighting state of mind.

"I've had many iconic moments and many great moments and that came through commitment and consistency and constant hard work.

"It's outside of it that makes the difference. If you're not switched on outside of it, if it's not in your thinking outside of the game or outside of the gym, it's easy to switch off and it's easy to lose focus.

"And then when you come back in, you're not as sharp or as up for it, and it's a slippery slope."

The defeat to Nurmagomedov on an acrimonious night in Sin City has been McGregor's only MMA bout in more than three years, but he wants to show his comeback against Cerrone is no one-off.

"I was fighting for a better life," he added. "Now I'm fighting for the love.

"Activity is what I plan this year."

Should he get past his veteran American opponent in their welterweight encounter at the T-Mobile Arena, McGregor is planning to fight at least twice more this year.

However, the weight class and opponent is irrelevant for McGregor, who added: "It can be Jorge (Masvidal), it can be Kamaru (Usman), it can be the Khabib rematch, it can be Tony (Ferguson), it can be Justin (Gaethje).

"There's a whole host of brilliant names. It could be Max (Holloway). I don't care. Activity is what I'm after."

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1mFootball

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 7h
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 8h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 7h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 6h
