Love Island 2023 betting odds and predictions: Who is the favourite to be winning couple of series 10, which TV channel is it on and what time does it start?

Our novelty betting previews are back and reality TV expert Amy Wheeler counts down to the finale of Love Island with her prediction of the winning couple.

The 10th series of Love Island ends at 2100 BST on Monday night, live on ITV2, after almost two months of coupling up, arguments, chats, challenges, break ups, re-coupling and 22 dumpings. Thirty-two islanders have entered the villa since day one but just four couples currently remain in with a chance of winning the £50,000 first prize and the potential riches of lasting fame. Here’s our verdict of all of them and our prediction for glory…

Reality TV betting tips: Love Island 2pts Tyrique and Ella to win Love Island at 23/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 2pts Sammy and Jess to finish in the top two at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Molly And Zach (25/1) Their story so far: Molly came into the villa alongside rumours that her mum was the producer of the show. She has a huge TikTok following, and has already rubbed shoulders with the likes of Molly Mae, and has hosted tours of the Love Island villa on her channels. Zach was the first bombshell to enter the villa and quickly used his South London charm to steal Molly from Mitch. Molly fell head over heels, until her story was bought to an abrupt end when Season Two's Kady McDermott stole her man. One of the best moments in Love Island history was created, where TikTok’s favourite got immediately dumped from the island. Zach spent no time in removing Molly from his memory, getting to know Kady and Whitney simultaneously as soon as his ex’s bags were packed. Then came the twist of all twists, the producers heard the public’s cries and shipped Molly straight back into the Casa Amor, after a short stint in O Beach and a full head of highlights. ‘Making him work’ lasted all of around 24hrs, and before we knew it Zach and Molly were locked back in. The whole palaver turned into a massive anti-climax, and now thanks to the greatness of the ‘Grafties’ the couples cracks are starting to show – once a cheat always a cheat may ring true for Zach. Are they a strong couple? It depends how you look at it – those in the villa clearly see straight through Zach, he’s a self-professed player and Molly is the popular stereotypical good girl. Her feelings are clearly much stronger than his are, and like her dad said, the true test will be in the nightclubs post-final. Highlights? Molly reading out her own dumping was the most savage moment of the series. Why they can win? Molly’s popularity – she is a hit with teenage girls on Tiktok and already has a huge following on social media. Coupled with the support of Zach’s famous presenter sister Snoochie Shy, they could simply win from awareness. People who haven’t watched the show are likely to vote for them. Why they can’t win? Much to the surprise of all the islanders, Zach and Molly were in the bottom three on Wednesday night. She clearly isn’t being herself and doubts are in her mind, who knows if she’s seeing the real him, or whether she’s just missing home. Even though she was only there five minutes ago! Finishing position prediction: 4th How long they’ll last outside the house? One year. They will make the most of the influx of brand deals that will come their way, and Molly will be plastering images of Molly Mae and Tommy Fury onto her vision board. Once brand contracts end they will go their separate ways, likely due to a cheating scandal – it’s giving Ekin-Su and Davide. Who will have the best career? Molly already has an amazing career and will continue to flourish – maybe into the west end like predecessor Amber Davies. Zach will need to find a personality outside of his ‘broskis’ in order to engage with the public, which may prove difficult.

Whitney and Lochan (8/13) Their story so far: It’s giving bombshell. Whitney stole the public's hearts coming in as an early bombshell and catching Mehdi’s eye. We all knew it wasn’t right, but Whitney was trying to divert away from her typical ‘bad boy’ type. Mehdi’s consistent attempts to cloud Whitney’s shining personality saw him dumped from the villa. After a short stint trying to capture Zach’s eye, Whitney found a connection in Lochan in Casa Amor. They say opposites attract, but can a professional frisbee thrower really hold down this London baddie? Are they a strong couple? Their connection is undeniable, but other housemates have branded them ‘smug’, probably down to sheer jealousy as the public voted them favourites recently. They can’t keep their hands off each other, but the sceptic in me wonders whether Lochan saw dollar signs and made a bee line for the nation’s favourite. There’s no denying there is something there, but some might say it’s a summer romance and her head could be turned back in London. Highlights? All the highlights come from Whitney since Lochan is generally dull as dishwater. Her winding the girls up when Leah bombshelled through the door was a favourite of mine. ‘It’s giving baddie’ will go down in history - as well as when she said 'it's giving mutual' when Kady kissed Zach in the snog, marry, pie challenge. I might have to set It's giving bad bitch – Whit ft. Ty as my new ringtone. What a bop. Why they can win? Popularity – just like Amber Gill in Season Five, Whitney could win by a landslide popularity vote. This win would have little to do with the couple, but mainly backing from the public who will want to see more and more of her on their screens over the coming year. Why they can’t win? Lochan – as a couple their story has been too plain sailing, there have been no major challenges and the focus is on her drama in the villa and not their love story. Finishing position prediction: 3rd How long they’ll last outside the house? Two months. Who will have the best career? Whitney will easily become an ITV2 presenter, and Lochan will be throwing frisbees in the car park while he waits for her to wrap up.

Jess and Sammy (9/2) Their story so far: Nobody could match Jess’s energy until the producers matched her with bombshell Sammy. Their personalitys matched instantly, only Jess stays in her feelings and Sammy wants to try a piece of every pie before settling. Jess has remained loyal to Sammy throughout, despite Mitch’s best efforts. Sammy has tried it on with Leah, and two casa girls – even snogging them both within ten minutes of each other, in the exact same spot. They could win the award for the most arguments of the season, but their chemistry is clearly undeniable. Now officially boyfriend and girlfriend, the two are running full steam ahead for the final. Are they a strong couple? The fans love Jess and believe in her vulnerability and ability to open her heart. It is clear Jess wants a boyfriend and would never do Sammy wrong. Sammy, on the other hand, is a classic player – and even Jess’s home friends can see straight through him. They would have a chance in 5 years’ time, but Sammy’s immaturity weakens the relationship by a mile. Highlights? Jess has had some amazing one liners – ‘I’ll play with his balls’ after the football challenge was a personal favourite. Why they can win? The couple seem genuinely suited in terms of personality, and you can see that they get on. They have a lot of sexual chemistry, and people trust that Jess is real. Every 20-something can see themselves in Jess, she sees the best in people and wants her fairytale to come true. Why they can’t win? Sammy may have ruined Jess’ chances – his short temper and rudeness has shone through in past weeks, although I think the public can be quick to forget this in the final weeks. Finishing position prediction: 2nd How long they’ll last outside the house? If Sammy knows what’s good for him, both career wise and at home, he’ll keep her – they’ll last for a year before he messes up again. Who will have the best career? I can see Jess with her own podcast, and Sammy with a fast fashion collection – but we all know as a Love Island boy your career has a quick expiry date, especially if you play around. CLICK HERE to back Sammy and Jess to finish in the top two with Sky Bet

Tyrique and Ella (9/4) Their story so far: Tyrique and Ella knew each other from a London night out before the villa – something Ty was quick to deny, probably due to the sheer number of girls he has shaken hands with. Coupled from the start, Tyrique has openly been single for his whole life. Ella fell first, but Ty fell harder. When she bought old flame Ouzy back from Casa Amor, we thought it was curtains – but their spark was undeniable and true love bought them back together. Tyrique has turned into a certified lover boy, but in recent episodes his bad boy persona has creeped out with a wicked tongue and a short fuse. Are they a strong couple? By far the strongest couple in the villa, I can see Ty and Ella going the whole way. They are clearly obsessed with each other and everyone can see that. Everything else rests on Ella’s patience to teach Ty the ropes of emotional awareness and being in a relationship – whether she has the energy to mother him is down to her. Highlights? Ty’s bitterness when Ella came back from Casa was incredible to watch play out. He was so hurt, he became a savage overnight. Pointing to Kady and shouting across the villa ‘This is what I’m doing now’ was iconic. Why they can win? They have had the ultimate love story – girl likes boy, boy is a player, boy fights the feeling, girl leaves boy, boy comes running back. We can all relate and now their happy ending will see them lift the Season 10 trophy. Why they can’t win? I’m hoping that by now Love Island hasn’t turned into a popularity contest – if the public vote for individuals as opposed to couples, Tyrique and Ella risk the crown. Finishing position prediction: 1st How long they’ll last outside the house? Marriage, babies, scandals, reunions, spin off shows – it’s all in store for them! Who will have the best career? Tyrique has the looks of a 1990s rnb artist so maybe he’ll get signed by Sony for ‘It’s giving bad b’. Ella has ASOS collection written all over her, the girl has been serving looks the whole season. CLICK HERE to back Tyrique and Ella to win with Sky Bet