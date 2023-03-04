Scotswoman Muir, who took Olympic silver in Tokyo, moved through the field to pull ahead on the final lap to finish in four minutes and 03.40 seconds, ahead of Romania’s Claudia Bobocea and Sofia Ennaoui of Poland.

Katie Snowden finished fifth, with Great Britain team-mate Ellie Baker in 11th.

Muir’s victory at the Atakoy Arena sees the Dundee Hawkhill runner become Britain’s most successful athlete at the European Indoor Championships, going ahead of Colin Jackson and Jason Gardener.

“I didn’t really know what to expect and all my race plans went out the window when it went off that fast,” Muir, 29, told BBC Sport.

“At the end of the day you have to be adaptable in the 1500m and it worked out in the end.

“I am in a place now where I am experienced and I can deal with different things. I’m just so happy.

“Going into this championship I was quite nervous because I didn’t think I was at my absolute best.

“But I hoped with grit and determination I would still be able to come here and win. As you get older you appreciate these opportunities.”