Josh Kerr wins 1500m gold medal after breaking favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen

New world champion Josh Kerr knew he would break Jakob Ingebrigtsen as he stormed to 1500 metres gold and revealed he played mind games with the Norwegian.

The Scot clocked three minutes and 29.38 seconds to stun Ingebrigtsen, forcing the overwhelming favourite to settle for silver at the World Championships in Budapest. Kerr emulated Jake Wightman’s win in Eugene last year and, with the injured Wightman missing in Hungary, Ingebrigtsen – second in 2022 – was denied the world crown again. “I felt him break and I just needed to stay strong,” said Kerr, who adds to his Olympics bronze. “I was looking up at the screen making sure no one was coming on my outside but with 50m to go I knew I had it. “I felt there was a slight weakness with 200m to go, I had to be in lane two for a minute but I’m going to fight all the way to the end, regardless whether I broke him or not. “I’ve been in four major championship finals and come away with only a bronze. I knew it was my turn. When you’re the underdog you have to come and take what’s yours, you’re not handed anything. It was about going there and taking what’s mine.”

If you need cheering up, watch the family of Josh Kerr celebrating his amazing win in the World Championships. Makes your heart fill with joy. pic.twitter.com/EsiscZrZS4 — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) August 24, 2023

Kerr, fifth last year, admitted he tried to psyche Ingebrigtsen out on Wednesday after wearing a similar vest to the one Wightman wore in Eugene. “I’m not saying I wore the specific one to bring back some nightmares but I needed every single ounce I had. This was the vest I chose,” he added. Wightman, watching from the BBC studio at the National Athletics Centre, labelled his Edinburgh AC club-mate the Terminator after victory. “I like it (the Terminator nickname), back-to-back world champions, it’s not something anyone has ever done before,” said Kerr. “Especially in back-to-back years because it’s not been possible. Great Britain has something in the water. We have to keep producing world champions.” Ingebrigtsen made his move inside the final lap, only for Kerr to retaliate with around 200m remaining – almost a carbon copy of Wightman’s win in America. Ingebrigtsen was unable to fight back down the final straight as Kerr held off his challenge to win his first major global title. 'You just have to believe in yourself' The 25-year-old, who trains in Seattle, also revealed he cuts off communication in the build up to the Championships to focus on his goal. “I don’t have my phone for about two weeks beforehand. Only about eight people or so,” he said. “I’m not a big social media guy when it comes to World Champs. “You just have to have belief in yourself. My fiancee has my phone if anything big comes up, I have my other phone for the people who are massively important in this process. “It’s been the same phone since 2021, it’s about making sure I’m focusing on the plan. All I have is the Premier League app, which I’m doing incredibly well on, and Duolingo as I’m trying to learn Spanish.”

Josh Kerr was so humble after winning the 1500m gold ❤️🥺#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/04Unp2J2ER — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 23, 2023