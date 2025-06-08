Greyhounds betting tips: Daily dogs racing preview and best bets

Sporting Life have teamed up with Greyhound Racing UK who will be delivering exclusive daily previews and tips for the latest dogs action.
Greyhound betting tips
NAP: Second Tier (12.09 Romford)
Next Best: Abigails Oliver (3.01 Monmore)
Recommended Bet: Bohermore Swift (5.24 Central Park)
Late Fancy: Drews Fantasy (5.29 Oxford)
SECOND TIER (12:09) can beat some old rivals to the punch when lining up for David Mullins at Romford this afternoon.
This top-grade A1 contest at the Essex venue has thrown up four rivals from last week when Boy Danny got the better of Yahoo Mareike, Second Tier and Bombay Trend.
However, Second Tier put in an uncharacteristic 4.06sec sectional then when tardy at the boxes but was still only beaten under three lengths.
He is capable of a sub-3.70sec split and, if getting anywhere near that this afternoon, should be able to lead and make all over the 400m trip.
The A5 at Monmore has given Abigails Oliver (3.01) a chance to pick up a first UK victory from trap three.
He ran well in defeat in behind the strong-running Hawk back on May 31, beaten just a length in third having led from the third bend.
He should have no issues clearing the inside pair and, with a solid Irish card including A3 victories at Drumbo Park in 29.06sec, this grade at the Wolverhampton venue should be well within his reach.
A chance is taken on trap one Bohermore Swift (5.24) in the S2 at Central Park.
Spencer Mavrias’s bitch had lost her way slightly, being outpaced over this trip in recent weeks, but stayed on better latest and has found herself in a race where any form of a spark from Bohermore Swift can see her pick up the pieces late on in a race where question marks are asked about the stamina of some of her rivals.
Five minutes later we head to Oxford for another staying race but this time a top-grade S1 where Drews Fantasy (5.29) catches the eye.
David Lewis’s runner had Fiadhs Cash and Turnpike Sadie comfortably behind her when finishing third to the ultra-classy Antigua Kestrel in a minor open competition over C&D nine days ago.
She led to the third bend on that occasion before giving way to Kevin Hutton’s star performance and the promising Resonate.
However, there is nothing of that ilk in with Drews Fantasy this afternoon and a clean getaway from a wider draw in five can see her lead into the first bend and dominate from thereon in.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org