Greyhounds betting tips: Daily dogs racing preview and best bets

SECOND TIER (12:09) can beat some old rivals to the punch when lining up for David Mullins at Romford this afternoon.

This top-grade A1 contest at the Essex venue has thrown up four rivals from last week when Boy Danny got the better of Yahoo Mareike, Second Tier and Bombay Trend.

However, Second Tier put in an uncharacteristic 4.06sec sectional then when tardy at the boxes but was still only beaten under three lengths.

He is capable of a sub-3.70sec split and, if getting anywhere near that this afternoon, should be able to lead and make all over the 400m trip.

The A5 at Monmore has given Abigails Oliver (3.01) a chance to pick up a first UK victory from trap three.

He ran well in defeat in behind the strong-running Hawk back on May 31, beaten just a length in third having led from the third bend.

He should have no issues clearing the inside pair and, with a solid Irish card including A3 victories at Drumbo Park in 29.06sec, this grade at the Wolverhampton venue should be well within his reach.