Greyhound Derby preview: Antepost betting tips and analysis

Ian Brindle returns with his antepost preview of the Greyhound Derby, with the action starting on Thursday.

Dogs betting tips: Greyhound Derby 2pts e.w. Cheap Sandwiches at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w. Barntick Bear at 33/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet's Greyhound Derby odds

Thursday sees the opening round of the Star Sports/TRC Greyhound Derby at Towcester where six rounds of competition will ultimately produce a winner of the £175,000 first prize. Last year’s bounty was scooped by Irish raider, De Lahdedah, and Liam Dowling’s dog has been made a general 33/1 chance to join an illustrious band of repeat winners. While Dowling’s squad will feature a number of lightly-raced types, the Irish challenge remains typically heavyweight and they are a general 1/3 to take the trophy back across the water. Diamond favourite for gold Graham Holland is responsible once again for the ante-post favourite and Bockos Diamond is as short as 7/2 with the sponsors to be on the winner's podium come Finals night. Imperious in the Irish Derby, his semi-final performance prompted esteemed commentator Ian Fortune to describe it as “the most perfect display I’ve ever seen from a greyhound”. That series proved that not only was he able to produce the fancy clocks but he could also stand up to the physical rigours these competitions demand.

Who will be the last dog standing at Towcester?

Turned over in the Juvenile Championship over this course-and-distance, the obvious question is whether he can display his abilities around Towcester. To judge him on one run would be folly, though Holland has kept options open by keeping a wide seeding on him for now. Kennelmate CHEAP SANDWICHES had to play second fiddle at Shelbourne Park but I’m prepared to back him to have his day at Towcester. Owned by the brilliantly named Bark Wahlberg syndicate – the son of Burgess Bucks is a strong runner and he kept on well to win a Trial Stakes after a lengthy absence. The handler has never been afraid to run his charges in such races and the winning time was fair. CLICK HERE to back Cheap Sandwiches with Sky Bet Bombay Pat also represents the kennel and has been the big market buzzer. He accounted for a useful yardstick in March On Freddie (a full litter brother to Bockos Diamond) in a Trial Stakes, and the early pace he showed during Shelbourne’s Maiden Derby could prove potent. Paul Hennessy’s runners are always to be respected and the two-time English Derby winning trainer sends across another decent team. Boylesports Bob, who was runner-up last year, will aim to bounce back from a controversial disqualification in the Easter Cup, but the market has been sweet on the chances of Hello Diego and Lennies Desire, who were first and third in the Maiden Derby. Wallis leads British challenge It’s surprising that 15-times Champion trainer Mark Wallis hasn’t won the Derby since 2012 but fortunes have changed for the link up with Mike Davis, and the “MWD Partnership” have already annexed seven Category One events since the turn of the year. Their main Derby hope will be Proper Heiress, and he (yes, he) has been responsible for three of that number. Seeing off Droopys Plunge in a lowly Maiden Open at Towcester last September, the son of Droopys Sydney has progressed rapidly to land the Olympic at Hove, the Winter Derby at Monmore, and the Kent Plate at Central Park. Who could have forecast that the pair would return to fight out the finish of the Juvenile Championship – an invitational that was widely regarded as having its strongest renewal for many a year.