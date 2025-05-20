Greyhound Derby betting update: Bockos Diamond and Cheap Sandwiches set to clash

Saturday sees the third round of the Star Sports / TRC Greyhound Derby and it's the first time that we will see all of the remaining participants appearing in the one session.

As ever, qualification is the name of the game and with the top three finishers from each heat progressing into the quarter-finals, this is the point where connections sense the big prize sitting just on the horizon. Holland duo in tie of the round There’s no doubting the big match up of the round and that is between antepost favourites, Bockos Diamond and Cheap Sandwiches in Heat Four (20:06). The Graham Holland pair famously finished first and second in last year’s Irish Derby final and the bookmakers chalk them up at a respective 1/2 and 2/1 to prevail in this contest. Cheap Sandwiches has done nothing wrong to date and is unbeaten in the competition. Things were to pan out perfectly in round two as Boylesports Bob was modestly away from the traps and the son of Burgess Bucks was able to have the wide channel to himself. However, it was Bockos Diamond that was to produce the star performance of that evening. He may have trapped out stickily in both the Juvenile and the first round of the Derby, but he got out on terms on this occasion and already had his rivals on the back foot after a mere four strides. The Derby isn’t won on a flash run in the heats yet this performance justified everything that the hype around the dog had suggested. Currently as short as 9/4 in the outright market, he will be considerably shorter if backing that up this weekend.

28.51 seconds by Bockos Diamond



Serious wheels there #GreyhoundDerby2025 pic.twitter.com/8lLADep0rW — Fergal O'Brien Racing (@FOBRacing) May 17, 2025

Pat delivering from wide post In what is almost an embarrassment of riches, Holland also trains the third favourite in the competition and Bombay Pat has a favourable draw in Heat Two (19:28). He has gone a little under the radar for many and his early pace on Saturday saw him deliver a knockout blow to Prince Naseem in the second fastest time of the round. Droopys Plunge looks the obvious danger if he could reproduce his first-round effort while Bubbly Charger, who was third in the Kirby Memorial, is sure to have plenty of support from the members of the Champagne Club syndicate. Freddie heads British challenge With Wicky Ned and Proper Heiress already eliminated, the British challenge is already looking a little beleaguered and March On Freddie is shortest in the outright betting at around 14/1. It would have been a shock had he not taken care of business last week but Heat Three (19:46) will be no cakewalk with reigning champion De Lahdedah and Ballinabola Joe in opposition. The former could have been backed at 33/1 ahead of the Derby and he was a big springer in the market following his opening-round success. That said, he was very much second best to his younger rival when they faced off on Friday.

Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah takes heat 14 of the #GreyhoundDerby2025 in a flying time of 28.50 pic.twitter.com/GRbNgugRRs — GBGB (@GreyhoundBoard) May 9, 2025