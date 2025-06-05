Greyhound Derby betting tips: Semi-finals preview and predictions

The Star Sports & TRC English Greyhound Derby has reached the semi-final stage and as the horses travel home from Epsom Downs, their canine contemporaries will attempt to secure one of the six berths in next weekend’s £175,000-to-the-winner final. Six British and six Irish dogs head into the penultimate round and the draw has pitched matters perfectly with a symmetrical 3-3 split across the two semi-finals. Ante-post favourite Bockos Diamond saw his unbeaten run in the competition come to an end last Saturday, and having initially pushed him out to 3/1 after that eclipse, the bookmakers stabilised his price at a general 9/4 following the announcement of the draw. Cheap Sandwiches did what he needed to in order to win his heat, and the kennelmate is a solid second best at 7/2, with 2024 victor, De Lahdedah, third in at 5/1. Paul Hennessy had a tremendous evening that commenced with Lennies Desire lowering the track record in the Derby Plate heats, and things were to get even better as Dynamic Force doubled down upon his chances in the Classic. The reward for those labours is a shot at the two market leaders in the second of the semi-finals but he’s improving fast and winning plenty of fans along the way.

A new track record @TowcesterRaces by Lennies Desire (28.39s)



Delighted for Lee and Team Hennessy pic.twitter.com/Vivy3F1Cxn — Fergal O'Brien Racing (@FOBRacing) May 31, 2025

For the home team, Patrick Janssens has two representatives remaining and Slick Sentinel and Droopys Plunge will aim to prove that last weekend was no fluke. The handler was doubtless relieved to see the pair have avoided the perils of an immediate rematch. No Better Feelin is the embodiment of qualification being the name of the game and though the layers are dismissively offering 150/1 about Esther Driver’s charge, the Derby dream of connections remains very much alive. Let’s take a closer look at the two semi-finals...

21:15 Semi-Final 1 1 Sole Mio (Peter Cronin, Ire) Rapid trapper and saw off T6 in barnstorming fashion a fortnight ago; youth on his side though red box probably not an ideal fit given race make up 2 De Lahdedah (Liam Dowling, Ire) Three wins from four this year and making stellar title defence; gritty win when led up by T6 latest and should get room to express himself if getting away on terms 3 Droopys Bookem (Tom Heilbron) Impressed in defeat behind two market principals during last two rounds; no easy task from this draw though he’s a noted finisher so any bother upfront would assist chances greatly 4 Slick Sentinel (w) (Patrick Janssens) Pinged out and then rallied to back run Bockos Diamond in quarter-finals; proven performer around this circuit and this middle draw doesn’t look as if it will be of major inconvenience 5 Bombay Pat (w) (Graham Holland, Ire) Modestly away last week but class has got him to this juncture; has the clocks to take this prize albeit there is zero room for error from this location 6 Churchfield Syd (w) (Richard Rees) Last year’s Derby fourth; lacks fancy times of others but his rasping early pace put rivals to the sword last week and he’s a big player now back in his favoured trap

Verdict CHURCHFIELD SYD gave De Lahdedah a major shake last week and while a number of these will rely heavily upon the break, the veteran could tear this race apart if getting on the bunny. The reigning champion has done little wrong and should lead up Droopys Bookem. Sole Mio possesses natural early speed but this draw is tricky given he is likely to gravitate away from the rails. Bombay Pat has to improve his trapping. Slick Sentinel is consistent on the clock. 6-2-3

21:34 Semi-Final 2 1 No Better Feelin (Esther Driver) Defied the odds last week to qualify and a credit to his connections; hard to see him troubling this calibre of opposition from a draw that will suit 2 Prince Naseem (Maxine Locke) Yet to win a heat in Derby; fair effort to qualify seven days ago but was over four lengths behind T4 on that occasion and tonight’s assignment is tougher 3 Droopys Plunge (Patrick Janssens) Smart performer around Towcester on his day; opening round demolition job offers his ante-post backers hope though this draw sees him wider out than where he would wish to be 4 Dynamic Force (w) (Paul Hennessy, Ire) No longer under radar following a comfortable quarter-final success; brought to the boil by his skilful handler and today an acid test of his championship credentials 5 Cheap Sandwiches (w) (Graham Holland, Ire) Untroubled last week and ultra-consistent in the competition; two from two from this box at Towcester and major say on this occasion if turning ahead of his kennelmate and market rival 6 Bockos Diamond (w) (Graham Holland, Ire) Suffered surprise defeat last Saturday; currently leads 3-0 in previous meetings with T5 and repeat of his second round effort would trump all rivals if reproduced

On the nod: Bockos Diamond (t5 right) edges out Cheap Sandwiches (6) by a SH in 3rd Round heat of @StarSports_Bet & TRC Derby @TowcesterRaces 1-2 for Graham Holland @RiversideKenne Roll on next Sat's Quarter Finals #GreyhoundDerby2025 pic.twitter.com/up2ydj78F5 — SteveNashPhotography (@SteveNashPhotos) May 24, 2025

Verdict CHEAP SANDWICHES was a short head adrift of Bockos Diamond when they had a titanic tussle in the third round but the boxes are reversed tonight. That said, were the ante-post favourite to reproduce the 3.93 sectional of round two, he would be highly likely to confirm that form. Dynamic Force has early pace and is keeping on strongly to the line. Droopys Plunge would have made more appeal for the upset had he been drawn closer to the rails. 5-6-4 The Star Sports/TRC Greyhound Derby will continue live on Saturday on SIS and the majority of bookmaker websites Posted at 1050 BST on 05/06/25