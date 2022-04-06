Thursday free bets

Offer: Money Back as Cash if 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the 2.20 Aintree

How to use this offer: This track might not play to the strong-staying Brazil's strengths so there could be some value in finding one at a bigger price when taking on Pied Piper. PETIT TONNERRE's French form stacks up well and he shaped like he'd come on a tonne for Market Rasen, so he's worth a wager with the concession in mind.