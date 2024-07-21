Formula One results: Oscar Piastri wins Hungarian Grand Prix following controversial team orders decision

However, the Englishman faced a barrage of orders from his race engineer, Will Joseph, to give the place back to Piastri despite his pursuit of Max Verstappen for the world championship.

The undercut propelled Norris into the lead, and he held a five-second advantage over Piastri.

But he was handed an apparent lifeline by McLaren when they pulled him in for his second tyre change two laps earlier than his team-mate.

A mediocre getaway from pole position at the Hungaroring saw Norris drop behind team-mate Piastri.

Norris slowed down on the main straight with three laps remaining to allow Piastri to take the lead.

“You don’t need to say anything,” he said over the radio. Norris finished one place clear of Lewis Hamilton, with Charles Leclerc fourth and Verstappen fifth.

Hamilton collided with Verstappen on lap 63 of 70 as they duelled for third place with Mercedes accusing the Dutchman of “arriving out of control”.

Norris insisted ahead of the 13th round of 24 that he did not need to prove a point after he could, and probably should, have arrived here with four consecutive victories under his belt, but for mistakes by driver and team.

But Norris also admitted he craved a clean start that would have allowed him to control Sunday’s 70-lap affair. Unfortunately for him, that failed to materialise.

Norris complained of a failure with his throttle on his drive to the grid and his mechanics scrambled to resolve the problem in the minutes leading up to the race.

Norris was strapped in for the start but when the five lights went out he fell down the order.

He aggressively swooped over to his right to defend from Piastri, allowing Verstappen to assume the racing line unchallenged.

As the trio slammed on the brakes for the first corner, the were line astern with Piastri taking the apex and the lead while Verstappen ran off the track.

He came back on in second place and Norris was frantically on the radio demanding the stewards take action.

The incident was soon under investigation and Verstappen was advised by his Red Bull team to give the place back to Norris, which he duly did on lap four.

Norris and Piastri pitted for new tyres on lap 17 and lap 18 respectively while Verstappen, bemoaning the handling of his machine, was left out on lap 21, demoting him to fourth behind Hamilton.

On lap 35, Verstappen attempted to move back ahead of Hamilton but he ran off the road. “The thing just doesn’t f****** turn,” Verstappen said. “It is unbelievable.”