Formula One betting tips: United States Grand Prix preview and best bets

Prior to the upgrade package launch in Sepang, Mercedes were clear best on most layouts, with that form continuing until lap 2 of the Sprint in Singapore where GEORGE RUSSELL managed to spin out while leading to cost us a nice winner.

Despite a failed upgrade package, I find it hard to ignore the Mercedes as we come to a circuit which demands all-round performance.

From a betting perspective we want to be on the side of the most all-round car.

Undulating hills, sweeping esses, bumps, long straights and tight corners with multiple lines, this track tests the full range of car and driving capabilities.

We head to one of the best tracks of the year this weekend in Austin, Texas for the official United States Grand Prix. Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has been a fans' favourite since its introduction in 2012 due to it being a pure driving challenge.

In Singapore, Mercedes ran an A/B test with Russell on the old package and teammate Kimi Antonelli on the new one, which has been an excellent data gathering exercise for this weekend where both cars will run on the new upgraded package.

Two races is a long time in F1 as this upgrade was touted to bring enough of an advantage for Mercedes to run away from the field. If this proves true, Russell can make a mockery of the 11/1 currently available.

Heroic Haas

It's been a positive run of races for HAAS, with double points being scored in Baku, and Ollie Bearman's upgraded car looking like a genuine midfield car in Sepang and Singapore.

This weekend, Esteban Ocon will get the upgrade package which can propel him into the midfield battle as he fights for his future in F1.

Haas should clearly separate themselves from Aston Martin, Williams and Cadillac here.

Other leading chances

Max Verstappen

Has found a strong balance with the car now and we know how good he can be when he's happy. Strong win chance, but if any track is going to find a lingering weakness in his car, it's this one.

Kimi Antonelli

Can win the championship this weekend which will be a boost for our pre-season antepost selections. This is a track you would have expected him to thrive on earlier in the season. A working Mercedes upgrade may see him take an easy victory here but preference is for his teammate at four times the price.

Lewis Hamilton

Excellent record at this circuit having won five of the first six F1 races at COTA, most of which came during eras when cars were as nimble as they are now. It's hard to see Ferrari putting a whole weekend together but he has a strong podium chance.

McLaren

As expected, they struggled with the slow corners in Singapore. This track will be an improvement for them as the car will relish the high-speed sector one. Don't rule them out, but preference is for Russell who is same price as Norris. Piastri continues to lag behind his teammate.

Posted at 10:00 BST on 22/10/26

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