Formula One betting tips: Singapore Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One makes the short journey from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore this weekend for the final leg of a triple header in Asia.

Mercedes brought a significant upgrade package last time out but failed to capitalise as Max Verstappen took his first victory of the season.

Singapore's silver arrows

Max Verstappen has been installed as the general favourite for this weekend as betting markets overreact after a positive weekend for Red Bull.

Sepang played perfectly into the hands of Verstappen with his car able to cope with the unique old tarmac with very little tyre degradation while other top teams struggled with set-ups.

Singapore couldn't be more different from Sepang, as we go from a high-speed, permanent circuit to the low-speed streets of Singapore.

I'm sceptical as to whether Red Bull can translate this strong performance into a slow-speed circuit which leads me to having both of the Mercedes drivers, KIMI ANTONELLI and GEORGE RUSSELL, on my side this weekend.

The Mercedes has been the dominant car for most of the year and clearly the best in low-speed configurations.

In Monaco we saw a special drive from Antonelli which is the closest form line to Singapore performance.

Since then we have seen the Mercedes continue to be the strongest in the pockets of slow-speed corners, most recently in Baku where Russell managed to qualify almost second clear of the field having been purple across all three sectors, where sectors 1 and 2 are filled with slow speed.

As for the competition, McLaren are yet to show they can compete under these conditions, with Lando Norris most notably struggling in the slow-speed sections of Zandvoort. That weekend he had enough medium/high-speed to compensate for the slow-speed loss, but he won't have that this weekend.