Formula One betting tips: Dutch Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One returns from its summer break and heads to Zandvoort for the final time this weekend. With the factories required to shut down for a two-week period over the summer break, I expect the pecking order to remain the same.

Last time out it was McLaren who dominated after a significant upgrade package was taken advantage of by LANDO NORRIS, despite him needing luck in running to take the win over his teammate who was looking good at big odds for us.

Despite that, Norris is clearly in a good place with this car right now and even Antonelli couldn't match his pace in clean air.

The Hungoraring and Zandvoort are similar circuits, which play to the McLaren strengths of inherent downforce and short gear ratios so we can expect Norris to fight at the front again.

The only question mark is whether this McLaren upgrade will translate from the blistering heat of Budapest to the chilly coast of Zandvoort, but at the price I'm willing to take the risk.

Weather warnings

With rain on the radar this weekend I'm willing to play some long shots as we are yet to see these 2026 cars tackle wet conditions.

Drivers have stated these will be the most difficult cars to drive in the wet. With that in mind, I've landed on some darts for the weekend from both AUDI and Aston Martin.

Audi

Car is suited to high downforce/slow speed configurations as they were a match with Racing Bulls in Hungary last time out.

Question marks over Yuki Tsunoda's ability to jump straight into these complex 2026 rules as he fills in for Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls.

Aston Martin, who may genuinely be points contenders, will likely take a grid penalty on Sunday.

Alpine look to have lost their way.

This all points to Audi being between 9th and 12th on merit, poised to take home a big haul of points should there be trouble up front.

Aston Martin

This is the weekend they have been waiting for. After the significant upgrade last time out that propelled them into the midfield, they now have the major Honda engine upgrade rumoured to be worth 50hp this weekend.

Aston Martin's season, Adrian Newey's Legacy and FERNANDO ALONSO's career being prolonged all hinge on this upgrade working and it would be no surprise to see them jump further up the grid than the 13th they managed in Budapest.

However, with this new upgrade they will likely have to take grid penalties given they have already exceeded many engines component allowances, putting them at the back of the grid on Sunday.

Luckily for us this weekend we have a sprint race which will not be impacted by penalties, so I'll be backing both Alonso and LANCE STROLL individually for points on Saturday.

Other drivers' chances

Kimi Antonelli

Still considered the bookmakers favourite for this race but I don't agree on this track configuration given how dominant Norris was last time. Will be a leading contender but a much tougher job now.

George Russell

Is living his nightmare. That few tenths of a second deficit he has had to his teammate now has several cars filling the gap to make his job even harder. Hopefully the summer break will have been a reset for him.

Lewis Hamilton

Has been in flying form in the first half of the season. No reason that stops now. Victory contender on a layout that should suit.

Max Verstappen

Likely to be his last ever home race, so will want to give the home fans something to cheer. Got a fortunate P2 last time out but hard to see him fighting for victory in dry conditions. Podium contender in the dry, potentially favourite in the wet.

Posted at 11:50 BST on 20/08/26

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.