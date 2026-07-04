Formula One betting tips: British Grand Prix Sprint preview and best bets

All has gone as expected so far this weekend except for Ferrari running at the front in practice with Lewis Hamilton to ultimately take pole for the sprint race. This pace surprised even Hamilton himself, which he spoke about in the press conference I attended here at Silverstone.

Hamilton had stated that the engine deficit to their rivals would be double what it was after their shocker in Austria, while he pinpointed the run of corners from copse through maggots being especially painful for the Ferrari.

The market now makes Hamilton the odds-on favourite to be first home in the sprint but I'm not convinced. We saw similar strong pace from the Ferrari over a single lap in Austria before they struggled with long runs and he could yet be vulnerable.

I'm backing the known quantity in KIMI ANTONELLI who we know will have the pace to challenge Hamilton for sprint victory.

Antonelli has no questions to answer over his long run pace while a big question still exists about the Ferrari's longer runs, particularly as Ferrari extracted its performance in the high traction zones which will be susceptible to their tyre wear issues

Posted at 05:25 BST on 03/07/26

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