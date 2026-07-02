Formula One betting tips: British Grand Prix preview and best bets

Louis Bollard has been in red-hot form this season, and now turns his attention to Silverstone and the British Grand Prix.

F1 betting tips: British Grand Prix 4pts Kimi Antonelli to win the British Grand Prix at 7/4 (General) 3pts McLaren to outscore Ferrari at the British Grand Prix at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 2pts Isack Hadjar top 5 finish at the British Grand Prix 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Formula One heads to Silverstone this weekend for the 2026 British Grand Prix, with George Russell back in the title fight having clawed back 28 points over the past two weeks despite being slower on Sundays than his teammate. Sillverstone always produces great wheel to wheel racing, but there is an extra dimension unique to Silverstone which may dominate the weekend. With 82% of the lap spent at full throttle, and no heavy breaking zones to recharge the battery between turn six (Brooklands) all the way through to turn 15 (Vale), managing deployment becomes key again like it was earlier in the season. Keeping up with Kimi No surprise, then, that I expect the Mercedes engine cars to be most suited to this, especially the works Mercedes team which has thrived on energy deprived circuits. While Geroge Russell has reduced the deficit over the past two weeks, preference is still for our antepost selection KIMI ANTONELLI to take home top prize. Over a single lap Antonelli seems to have fallen behind his teammate, having been out-qualified in three of the last four, but he has been faster on race day on each occasion in long runs. Antonelli has form around this circuit having taken his maiden F2 victory in the Silverstone sprint race in 2024, form that he can replicate this weekend.

GRANDE KIMI! 👏 🇮🇹



Sound on to hear pure Italian passion as Antonelli becomes the country's first race winner in 20 years! 🤌 🗣️



🎥: @SkySportF1 Italia #F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/cgYyVh0f5v — Formula 1 (@F1) March 17, 2026

Marvellous McLaren Austria highlighted weaknesses in both the Ferrari and the MCLAREN cars. The Scuderia suffered with a lack of top-end speed caused by the small turbo which led to a series of issues as they tried to push the car to make up lost time. Meanwhile, the McLaren lacks overall downforce performance and is not yet on the same level as the works Mercedes with regard to deployment or the battery. While both of these weaknesses will also be exposed at Silverstone, if McLaren can get the deployment into a better place they may fare better over the course of the weekend than Ferrari in a match-up I make much closer than the betting suggests. Hang in there Hadjar It has been an inconsistent run of races for ISACK HADJAR, who has become a Sporting Life regular. As mentioned above, both McLaren and Ferrari are vulnerable around this track and we saw enough from Max Verstappen last time out to show that the Red Bull significant upgrade package has worked despite Hadjar not being able to mix it with the leaders. Similar to Antonelli, Hadjar has form here in F2 having taken the feature race win in 2024. I'm inclined to forgive his 2025 F1 debut here given the chaotic weather we experienced last year. If Hadjar can hang on to his Red Bull seat long enough he can score big results and a top five is achievable here given weaknesses elsewhere. Other drivers' chances Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Is back to his best. Gave it all last time out but car limitations held him back. Record at this venue is phenomenal, having won here nine times, the most victories by any driver at a single circuit in Formula 1 history. I fear his machinery will hold him back this time, however. Rain would bring him into play. Max Verstappen Great recovery drive after pushing the car the limit and ending up in the wall in qualifying last time out. Can take advantage of other cars not being at their best and challenge for a podium finish. Interesting to see how the upgrade package will fare. Said he drove the simulator at this venue and just laughed at the battery management which doesn't bode well. Arvid Lindblad Having a strong season which has probably already earned him a second season with Racing Bulls. Car looks best of the midfield and he's not far off his teammate. Expect continued upward trajectory. Williams Has lost any advantage it gained from the early season upgrade. Bringing a small upgrade package this weekend but likely need to wait until we move away from conventional tracks before they become points contenders again. Posted at 10:40 BST on 02/07/26