Departing centre Kevin Naiqama delivered the perfect leaving gift with a brace of tries to help St Helens complete a hat-trick of Grand Final victories in Super League’s showpiece game of the season.

The Fiji captain, who is returning to Australia after three years in Super League, scored a try in each half to help his side to a 12-10 win over Catalans Dragons in front of a crowd of 45,177 at Old Trafford. It was the second lowest attendance in the 24 years of the Grand Final but still welcome after the 2020 showpiece was played behind closed doors at Hull’s KCOM Stadium due to the pandemic.

👏 Incredible moment at the end of the Grand Final as Rob Burrow's daughter presents St Helens' Kevin Naiqama with the Harry Sunderland Trophy.



He then thanks the rugby league legend for everything he's done in the sport. pic.twitter.com/Cjg5YVZKDp — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 9, 2021

Second rower Mike McMeeken scored the Catalans’ only try – while Saints were down to 12 men following the first-ever Grand Final sin-binning of winger Tom Makinson – which promised to deliver a fairytale outcome for the French team in their first appearance at Old Trafford. But Naiqama pounced for the all-important score 15 minutes from the end and Lachlan Coote, another man playing his last match for the club, kicked his second goal of the game to wrap up the scoring. Naiqama was named man of the match for his performance and was overcome with emotion as he received the Harry Sunderland Trophy from past winner Rob Burrow, the former Leeds favourite who is battling motor neurone disease. The outcome meant long-serving captain James Roby led his side to the coveted three-peat, matching the achievement of Leeds from 2007-09, with an eighth Grand Final win, which equals the record of the Rhinos. Kristian Woolf’s side were also able to complete the league and cup double for the second time following their Wembley victory in July.