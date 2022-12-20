Who is on the Sports Personality shortlist?

Beth Mead

The Arsenal forward won the Golden Boot for leading scorer and was named player of the tournament during England’s Euro 2022 victory in the summer. She's since been named the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year and finished runner-up in the Ballon d'Or.

Eve Muirhead

Muirhead led GB's women's team to curling gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. As skip, she claimed an elusive gold medal in China at the fourth time of asking, the pinnacle of a career during which she became Scotland's most decorated curler. Muirhead retired from the sport in August.

Jessica Gadirova

Gadirova was weeks shy of her 18th birthday when, in September, she won floor gold on the final day of the World Championships. She was just the fifth British gymnast to become an individual world champion, part of the reason she was named the Sunday Times Young Sportswoman of the Year for 2022.

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Snooker's greatest of all time, O'Sullivan won a seventh World Championship in April, equalling the record previously held by Stephen Hendry. He's since added the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions titles to a collection which is still growing despite having turned 47 earlier this month.

Ben Stokes

Stokes was made England Test captain earlier in the year and has since guided England to one of their finest overseas displays, beating Pakistan thanks to a bold declaration and thrilling run-chase for their first win there in almost 20 years. A former winner of the award, he also guided England to the T20 World Cup before ending 2022 with a 3-0 Test series win.

Jake Wightman

At the World Championships in Oregon, Wightman produced a phenomenal run in the 1500m final to win gold, with his father Geoff commentating on the race in the stadium. He was the first Brit to win the world title in the middle-distance event since 1983 and has since been named the Sports Journalists' Association's Sportsman of the Year having also captured medals at both the European Championship and Commonwealth Games.