When: 01:15 BST, Friday TV: Sky Sports NFL

This can't be any worse than last Thursday's touchdown-less snooze fest between the Colts and the Broncos, right?

We're trying to be optimistic here but this is two bad teams coming up against one another in a slot that is typically low-scoring given the quick turnaround from the previous week.

It's also a contest that provides little appeal in looking at the outright, but bad games can provide great betting opportunities and delving into the prop markets does give us some interesting prices.

At 10/11, it's well worth backing JUSTIN FIELDS TO HAVE OVER 41.5 RUSHING YARDS.

The Bears' QB isn't often trusted to move the ball through the air - although the 167.5 passing yards line is another to consider going Over on - but he is more than capable of running the ball himself.

Backing the Over on this line would have won in each of Fields' last three games, with only four teams in the NFL averaging a higher number of rushing yards per game than Chicago.

It's good news for them coming up against a Washington side giving up an average of 110.6 rushing yards per game, and while they have a low average to QBs, that's largely down to the opposition they have faced.

They did limit Jalen Hurts to just 20 yards but that game saw the Eagles QB have 340 passing yards, the Bears will have a much bigger emphasis on their running game.