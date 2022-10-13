Sporting Life
Justin Fields in action for the Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears tips: Thursday Night Football best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
11:39 · THU October 13, 2022

Thursday Night Football sees the Washington Commanders come up against the Chicago Bears and Tom Carnduff has found value in the stats market.

NFL betting tips: Bears v Commanders

2pts Justin Fields to have Over 41.5 rushing yards at 10/11 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

When: 01:15 BST, Friday

TV: Sky Sports NFL

This can't be any worse than last Thursday's touchdown-less snooze fest between the Colts and the Broncos, right?

We're trying to be optimistic here but this is two bad teams coming up against one another in a slot that is typically low-scoring given the quick turnaround from the previous week.

It's also a contest that provides little appeal in looking at the outright, but bad games can provide great betting opportunities and delving into the prop markets does give us some interesting prices.

At 10/11, it's well worth backing JUSTIN FIELDS TO HAVE OVER 41.5 RUSHING YARDS.

The Bears' QB isn't often trusted to move the ball through the air - although the 167.5 passing yards line is another to consider going Over on - but he is more than capable of running the ball himself.

Backing the Over on this line would have won in each of Fields' last three games, with only four teams in the NFL averaging a higher number of rushing yards per game than Chicago.

It's good news for them coming up against a Washington side giving up an average of 110.6 rushing yards per game, and while they have a low average to QBs, that's largely down to the opposition they have faced.

They did limit Jalen Hurts to just 20 yards but that game saw the Eagles QB have 340 passing yards, the Bears will have a much bigger emphasis on their running game.

Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears best bets

  • 2pts Justin Fields to have Over 41.5 rushing yards at 10/11 (bet365)

Odds correct at 1130 BST (13/10/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

