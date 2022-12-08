The Bills were rocked late on Wednesday by the news that Miller has a torn ACL and will not play again this season. It’s a big blow for a team which hired him to get them over the hump in January and February.

Miller, now 33, had been due to return to action soon after suffering a knee injury in Buffalo’s narrow win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The initial diagnosis was damage to the lateral meniscus and cartilage, and the Bills placed him on IR to give him four weeks to heal ahead of the post-season.

When surgery took place to fix that known issue, doctors then found the torn ACL - which had not been detected on earlier MRIs. And with that, the superstar pass rusher’s season was over.