The 44-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before adding a record seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will return to the Florida franchise next season.

Brady, who was at Old Trafford on Saturday to watch Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Tottenham, wrote on Twitter: “These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands.

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my team-mates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”