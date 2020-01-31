NFL play-off highlights & reports: Tennessee Titans stun Baltimore Ravens to make AFC Championship game

The Tennessee Titans continued their winning ways with an upset divisional round victory over the Baltimore Ravens courtesy of a dominant performance from running back Derrick Henry.

The visitors finished 28-12 winners over the top-seeded Ravens, with Henry becoming the first NFL back since 1970 to run more than 180 yards in three consecutive games.

The game seemed to shift in the third quarter when Henry took a hand-off on the Titans' 25-yard line, sliced through the defence and ran upfield until he was tackled just short of the end zone.

Moments later Ryan Tannehill began a trick play as he motioned out to the left, the ball was snapped to Henry who pitched it over the top into the waiting arms of wide-receiver Corey Davis, the conversion taking the score to 21-6.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson played disappointingly below the standard he set during the season, with the league's likely Most Valuable Player throwing two interceptions and fumbling at a crucial moment.