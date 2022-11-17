An interesting Thursday Night Football this week, with the Packers favoured despite recent form benefitting the Titans.

Green Bay may have beaten Dallas last time out but that was their only win across the last six. A complete contrast to the form of Tennessee.

They've won six of their last seven, with the only defeat in that run coming in overtime. The +3.5 handicap will provide appeal to some in those match result markets.

Instead, we're looking at bigger prices and taking ALLEN LAZARD ANYTIME TD SCORER at a best price of 9/4.

The touchdown market is a tricky one in this game, with Derrick Henry a short best price of 4/5 to score anytime - although that's something he should achieve given contrasts in the run game.

For the home side, Lazard has been a consistent performer when available. He has five TDs across his eight games this season.

That makes Lazard the Packers' most-targeted player despite playing just eight of their ten - with an average of 59.0 receiving yards per game.