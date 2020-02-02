Super Bowl prop bets: Special bets on anthem, commetator bingo & others for San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Ross Williams picks out the best five prop bets for Sunday's Super Bowl to get stuck in to ahead of the 49ers v Chiefs in Miami.
You’ve heard all about the match-ups, the game-plans and the ifs, buts or maybes. Endless words have been written on Patrick Mahomes’ greatness and Nick Bosa’s brutality. Can Kyle Shanahan bury the demons that have haunted him since that fateful night in Houston? Will Andy Reid finally win the big one?
It’s all extremely intriguing stuff, and it will keep us riveted right until the final whistle is blown in Miami, and the Lombardi Trophy is lifted.
But, for now, let’s discuss the REALLY good stuff. I’m talking, of course, about the array of Super Bowl LIV prop bets on offer.
Outright betting and taking on the over/under is all well and good, but the NFL’s showpiece event provides so much more opportunity for punters. This is the world’s grandest sporting event, after all.
Here are our top five prop bets that are worth a look this year (click on the link to go to the full specials market).
Commentary Bingo - To say ‘Brady, Foles and Edelman’ (7/2)
50 years ago, Kansas City won their only World Championship to date, overturning the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Legendary play-by-play commentator Jack Buck was in the booth that night, which makes this one that much more special for his son, Joe, who is set to take the reins alongside Troy Aikman for FOX this Sunday.
With four quarters of air-time to fill, the chances of the last three Super Bowl MVPs not being named at some point appear to be slim, which makes the boosted price of 7/2 with Sky Bet extremely tempting.
Tom Brady is practically a given due to his legendary status, any hint of a trick play will surely trigger memories of Foles’ ‘Philly Special’ and Edelman’s heroics last year could certainly be mentioned, should a star wide receiver (and there are many) start to make a comparable impact in the big game.
Length of the National Anthem – Under 121.5 seconds (11/8)
Demi Lovato is favoured to go over the magic number of 121.5 seconds when she takes to the field moments before Sunday’s opening kick-off, but the former Disney songstress does have previous.
She clocked in at exactly the two-minute mark with her 2015 MLB World Series performance of the anthem, which gives cause for taking the bigger-priced under. It’s going to be a tight one, but if Demi takes notes from Kelly Clarkson and goes easy on the longer notes, she gets this one wrapped up.
Super Bowl keys to victory
Gatorade shower colour – red/pink (5/2)
Pretty much the only definite of Super Bowl Sunday. One of the two head coaches is getting soaked to their skin when the Lombardi Trophy is within their grasp.
This one’s really quite simple. The primary colour of both teams is red, and NFL coaching staffs love superstition. The image of Andy Reid celebrating his maiden Super Bowl victory beneath a red waterfall of sorts is nothing short of glorious, and even more so if it lands this 5/2 shot.
Jersey number of the 1st offensive TD – 40+ (5/2)
Many pundits are packaging this year’s showpiece as the ‘Tight End Bowl’ and, if you’re willing to jump on that particular train of thought, this one may be for you. Both Travis Kelce and George Kittle fall into the 40+ category, and will be eager to get on the board early to assert their dominance.
There’s plenty of safety net with this particular bet too. All of the other tight ends in the contest wear numbers into the 80s, and San Francisco offer up two further potential scorers in outstanding full-back Kyle Juszczyk and receiver Kendrick Bourne – who struck first in the Niners’ play-off win over Minnesota.
Opening Kick-Off Returned for a Touchdown (80/1)
A long-shot, but with historical significance. Mecole Hardman of the Chiefs has looked extremely lively in recent weeks on special teams, breaking off a number of long runs since his kick-return touchdown in Week 17. The rookie is becoming one of the game’s most electric return specialists, making his return to the end zone a practical inevitability.
Back in 2007, Devin Hester of the Chicago Bears came up with an iconic Super Bowl moment when he took back the opening kick-off against the Indianapolis Colts. The venue that night? Miami.
Can lightning strike twice? At 80/1, it’s worth taking the chance.
