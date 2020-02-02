Super Bowl prop bets: Special bets on anthem, commetator bingo & others for San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

You’ve heard all about the match-ups, the game-plans and the ifs, buts or maybes. Endless words have been written on Patrick Mahomes’ greatness and Nick Bosa’s brutality. Can Kyle Shanahan bury the demons that have haunted him since that fateful night in Houston? Will Andy Reid finally win the big one?

It’s all extremely intriguing stuff, and it will keep us riveted right until the final whistle is blown in Miami, and the Lombardi Trophy is lifted.

But, for now, let’s discuss the REALLY good stuff. I’m talking, of course, about the array of Super Bowl LIV prop bets on offer.

Outright betting and taking on the over/under is all well and good, but the NFL’s showpiece event provides so much more opportunity for punters. This is the world’s grandest sporting event, after all.

Here are our top five prop bets that are worth a look this year (click on the link to go to the full specials market).

50 years ago, Kansas City won their only World Championship to date, overturning the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Legendary play-by-play commentator Jack Buck was in the booth that night, which makes this one that much more special for his son, Joe, who is set to take the reins alongside Troy Aikman for FOX this Sunday.

With four quarters of air-time to fill, the chances of the last three Super Bowl MVPs not being named at some point appear to be slim, which makes the boosted price of 7/2 with Sky Bet extremely tempting.

Tom Brady is practically a given due to his legendary status, any hint of a trick play will surely trigger memories of Foles’ ‘Philly Special’ and Edelman’s heroics last year could certainly be mentioned, should a star wide receiver (and there are many) start to make a comparable impact in the big game.

Demi Lovato is favoured to go over the magic number of 121.5 seconds when she takes to the field moments before Sunday’s opening kick-off, but the former Disney songstress does have previous.

She clocked in at exactly the two-minute mark with her 2015 MLB World Series performance of the anthem, which gives cause for taking the bigger-priced under. It’s going to be a tight one, but if Demi takes notes from Kelly Clarkson and goes easy on the longer notes, she gets this one wrapped up.