Super Bowl LX betting tips: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks preview and best bets

The time has come. Following one of the most remarkable seasons in living memory, the 32 franchises that make up the National Football League have been whittled down to the final two.

On Sunday, Santa Clara plays host to one of world sport’s great events – which will see the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in a repeat of their iconic Super Bowl XLIX clash in 2015.

On that memorable night, it went down to the wire and the game was clinched in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Seattle had it all but won. Four points down, with 1:06 on the clock, Jermaine Kearse hauled in (after some juggling) a catch that should have been remembered as one of the all-time great Super Bowl plays.

All the Seahawks had to do from there was trust Marshawn Lynch with the football.

The dominant running back had bullied defences all season and with just five yards to gain, and four downs to do it, the gameplan looked simple to the millions watching around the world.

Instead, famously, Russell Wilson threw the ball.

In one moment, the Seahawks’ dream faded, Kearse’s catch became a footnote and Malcolm Butler turned from unknown to legend.

Eleven years on, Seattle have revenge on their mind.

In short, I think they’ll probably get it. The most likely scenario on Sunday is a Seahawks victory and I suspect the Pacific Northwesterners will be lifting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done, but it’ll be a close-run thing.

The handicap currently sits at 4.5 points, making Seattle the biggest Super Bowl favourite in five years, but recent history hasn’t been kind to the teams who have gone into the big game with the bookmakers’ advantage.

Underdogs have won each of the last three Super Bowls and the spread has been covered by the unfancied team for five straight years.

And we aren’t just talking about any old underdog here. Although their wins haven’t also looked the most spectacular, the Patriots have been victorious in 16 of their last 17 matchups, and their one defeat in that stretch was by four points. That record has to be respected in a big way.

The Seahawks have more firepower and scoring potential. That’s for sure, and it’s why they are worthy favourites.

But the Patriots have the ability to turn this game into a grind. A heavy reliance on Rhamondre Stevenson and the run game will take plenty of seconds off the game clock – which will naturally limit the points in this game – and New England are well-equipped to put Sam Darnold under pressure.

Darnold has been great this season, but his production is not the most durable. Against teams that sit back and allow him time, he’s lethal, but he faces struggles against defences that blitz frequently and pile on the stress. The Patriots blitz frequently.

Although the star-power of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and co. sets the Seahawks apart – and may well provide the crucial, game-breaking moment – everything points to the Patriots making Seattle really fight for this victory.

With 4.5 points in their back pocket, New England look to be the play in the biggest game of the season.