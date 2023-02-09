The team pick out their best bets as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona - home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Super Bowl LVII - which takes place on Sunday February 12 and available to watch in the UK on ITV or Sky Sports NFL - sees the champions of the NFC take on the champions of the AFC to crown the overall winner.

The game kicks-off at 23:30 GMT (UK time), and the trio deliver their verdicts and the areas to focus on.

Watch our preview below: