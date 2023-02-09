Tom Carnduff is joined by Sporting Life’s expert tipsters Matt Temple-Marsh and Ross Williams as they preview all things Super Bowl LVII.
The team pick out their best bets as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona - home of the Arizona Cardinals.
Super Bowl LVII - which takes place on Sunday February 12 and available to watch in the UK on ITV or Sky Sports NFL - sees the champions of the NFC take on the champions of the AFC to crown the overall winner.
The game kicks-off at 23:30 GMT (UK time), and the trio deliver their verdicts and the areas to focus on.
