When is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday February 12.

Where is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona - home of the Arizona Cardinals, who failed to make the playoffs this season.

When does Super Bowl LVII kick off?

Super Bowl LVII will kick-off at 23:30 GMT (UK time), which is 16:30 local time in Arizona.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVII?

Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be contesting Super Bowl LVII.

It comes following the Chiefs' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, while the Eagles secured a convincing win over the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship game.

What TV channels will be showing Super Bowl LVII?

Fans in the UK will have a choice of channels to watch Super Bowl LVII on.

As ever, Sky Sports will be showing the game and continuing their season-long coverage of the NFL - they will be broadcasting it on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

The game will also be on free-to-air, with ITV showing the Super Bowl on their main channel.

Who will be performing in the half-time show at Super Bowl LVII?

While fans are tuning in for the action, the half-time entertainment has become a famous part of the Super Bowl festivities.

Across the years, a number of well-known performers have taken to the field during the main interval to entertain those in the stadium and the millions watching in their homes.

This year, Rihanna will be performing at the Super Bowl LVII half-time show.

What are the odds for Super Bowl LVII?

Sky Bet offer a huge number of markets to get involved with for Super Bowl LVII.

At the time of writing, the match odds are:

Philadelphia Eagles - 4/5

Kansas City Chiefs - 21/20

This means that the Philadelphia Eagles are favourites to win Super Bowl LVII.

It could also be a high scoring game. The total match points line is:

Under Points (50.5) - 10/11

Over Points (50.5) - 10/11

Where can I find betting tips for Super Bowl LVII?

As has been the case throughout the season, Sporting Life will be providing previews and best bets for Super Bowl LVII.

In the week before the game, we'll have a full match preview, alongside the best specials bets to get involved with outside of the main markets.

We'll also be delivering our 'Keys to Victory' verdict, outlining where the game will be won and lost.

To view all our NFL content, please CLICK HERE.