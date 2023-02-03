With Super Bowl LVII just around the corner, we have put everything you need to know in one handy guide.
Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday February 12.
Super Bowl LVII will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona - home of the Arizona Cardinals, who failed to make the playoffs this season.
Super Bowl LVII will kick-off at 23:30 GMT (UK time), which is 16:30 local time in Arizona.
Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be contesting Super Bowl LVII.
It comes following the Chiefs' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, while the Eagles secured a convincing win over the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship game.
Fans in the UK will have a choice of channels to watch Super Bowl LVII on.
As ever, Sky Sports will be showing the game and continuing their season-long coverage of the NFL - they will be broadcasting it on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.
The game will also be on free-to-air, with ITV showing the Super Bowl on their main channel.
While fans are tuning in for the action, the half-time entertainment has become a famous part of the Super Bowl festivities.
Across the years, a number of well-known performers have taken to the field during the main interval to entertain those in the stadium and the millions watching in their homes.
This year, Rihanna will be performing at the Super Bowl LVII half-time show.
Sky Bet offer a huge number of markets to get involved with for Super Bowl LVII.
At the time of writing, the match odds are:
This means that the Philadelphia Eagles are favourites to win Super Bowl LVII.
It could also be a high scoring game. The total match points line is:
As has been the case throughout the season, Sporting Life will be providing previews and best bets for Super Bowl LVII.
In the week before the game, we'll have a full match preview, alongside the best specials bets to get involved with outside of the main markets.
We'll also be delivering our 'Keys to Victory' verdict, outlining where the game will be won and lost.
Odds correct at 0915 GMT (03/02/23)
