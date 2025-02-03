Super Bowl LIX prop betting tips: Preview and best bets for Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles Kick-off time: Sunday 23:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Chiefs -1.5 @ 5/6

Spread: Chiefs -1.5 @ 5/6

Total: Over 48.5 @ 4/5 Sunday sees the climax of the 2024 NFL season, with reigning champions Kansas City looking to become the first ever team in history to three-peat. Here, we look at some of the more unusual prop bets for the Super Bowl, from the colour of the gatorade bath the winning coach will receive, to the length of the national anthem. Gatorade colour In the betting market there are two clear favourites, PURPLE & YELLOW/GREEN, and there's a clear reason why.

CLICK HERE to back Yellow/Green Gatorade shower with Sky Bet In the last two Super Bowls, the Chiefs celebrated by dunking head coach Andy Reid in purple Gatorade. If you were the Chiefs, why would you break this tradition?

Zack Baun is one of the stories of the season. He was signed on a one year deal in what many expected to be a situational pass rusher role, but under Vic Fangio he exploded. Used at inside linebacker, Baun has been a wrecking ball. Through the regular season he racked up 151 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 11 tackles for loss. He earned first team All-Pro honours, alongside a defensive player of the year nomination. He's simply been immense, and a huge part of why the Eagles' defence has been elite.

He now returns to New Orleans - where he started his NFL career, in what will be the biggest game of his life. But we've already seen how dominating he's been in the post season. Against the Commanders, Baun became the first player to record 10 tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a Conference Championship Game/Super Bowl since Charles Tillman in Super Bowl XLI. We'll need another huge game from Baun, but he's more than capable of it. At this huge price, he's worth consideration. Octopus An OCTOPUS is where a player scores a touchdown, and then scores the following two-point conversion (passing touchdowns do not count here).

In the last Super Bowl matchup between these sides, Jalen Hurts managed to score the first ever Super Bowl Octopus. The Eagles were trailing 35-27 with just over 5 minutes to play. Hurts ran in for the score and then the subsequent two-point conversion.

And with Jalen Hurts back in the Super Bowl, this bet represents value once more. Hurts prowess as a runner cannot be understated - but the real draw is the fabled tush push. With an unreal 82.4% success rate, the tush push is one of the Eagles' greatest weapons. Their dominating offensive line, paired with Hurts' strength is one of the best combinations in the league. Game script will play a role here, if the Eagles will need to chase and put up eight points for example, but this could similarly come from a penalty, reducing the two-point conversion attempt from two yards to just one yard out. This is a generous price, for what is the Eagles' best play. National anthem length This year the national anthem will be sung by Jon Batiste and the line is set at 120.5 SECONDS.

After four straight years of the over cashing in the national anthem length, the under is definitely due. Based on previous performances by Batiste, the under represents value. He's twice sung the national anthem ahead of sporting events, at the US Open where he clocked a 106 second performance, and then at the NBA All Star game with a 99 second - giving us an average performance of 102.5 seconds. It's quite the ask for us to expect him to string out the notes enough to rack up so many extra seconds - take the UNDER.