NFL latest news: Aaron Rodgers contract and betting market moves

The Aaron Rodgers soap opera appears to be over, for now at least, after the NFL MVP reported for training camp in Green Bay.
Rodgers has spent the past few months feuding with the Packers front office, and reportedly looking for a way out of Lambeau Field.
The future Hall of Famer’s discontent stems from the team selecting his future replacement – Utah State signal caller Jordan Love – in the first round of the 2020 draft. Instead of selecting weapons to help Rodgers win now.
Rodgers has spent the offseason permanently in the news, largely not for football reasons – including being a guest presenter on ‘Jeopardy’ in the United States and marrying movie star Shailene Woodley.
NFL betting lines were thrown into chaos late last week when reports surfaced that Rodgers was about to retire from professional football. Stateside sportsbooks flipped the odds to win the NFC North, making Minnesota favourite with the Packers now second best.
Within days though we had more change, with new reports saying Rodgers’ contract had been restructured and he would after all spend 2021 playing for Green Bay.
Hours later he reported for camp, the first clear sign we’ve had that he will be under center in GB come September.
As a result those betting markets settled down again. Sky Bet having tightened Minnesota to 15/8 and pushed GB out to 5/4, have now reset once again.
They are back to a more familiar look now – the Packers are 5/6 shots with the Vikings a 9/4 chance.
It remains to be seen how harmonious the new accord is in Wisconsin – we know from 2020 that Rodgers plays pretty well with a chip on his shoulder. But is what we’ve seen in recent months a recipe for success in January and February?
Green Bay is 12/1 with Sky Bet to win Super Bowl LVI while Rodgers is 15/2 with Paddy Power to repeat as league MVP.
The restructuring of Rodgers’ contract will reportedly free up more cap space for the Packers to look to try and extend superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.
Crucially for Rodgers, there appears to be agreement that the Pack will review his situation after 2021 with a view to potentially trading him.
San Francisco did make a run at Rodgers ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft but that move was swiftly rebuffed by Green Bay. The Niners then drafted Trey Lance as their QB of the future.
Denver has appeared the most likely landing spot in recent weeks – the Broncos have a roster packed with talent everywhere but the most important position on the field. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are set to battle for the starting job in 2021.