NFL latest news: Aaron Rodgers contract and betting market moves

Rodgers reports in GB to end a summer of discontent

The Aaron Rodgers soap opera appears to be over, for now at least, after the NFL MVP reported for training camp in Green Bay.

Rodgers has spent the past few months feuding with the Packers front office, and reportedly looking for a way out of Lambeau Field.

The future Hall of Famer’s discontent stems from the team selecting his future replacement – Utah State signal caller Jordan Love – in the first round of the 2020 draft. Instead of selecting weapons to help Rodgers win now.

Rodgers has spent the offseason permanently in the news, largely not for football reasons – including being a guest presenter on ‘Jeopardy’ in the United States and marrying movie star Shailene Woodley.

NFL betting chaos

NFL betting lines were thrown into chaos late last week when reports surfaced that Rodgers was about to retire from professional football. Stateside sportsbooks flipped the odds to win the NFC North, making Minnesota favourite with the Packers now second best.

Within days though we had more change, with new reports saying Rodgers’ contract had been restructured and he would after all spend 2021 playing for Green Bay.

Hours later he reported for camp, the first clear sign we’ve had that he will be under center in GB come September.