The Las Vegas Raiders did what they had to do on Wednesday by signing QB Derek Carr to a three-year contract extension worth a total of $121.5million.
Carr is now signed through 2025, and will spearhead the Raiders’ bid to become properly relevant in the AFC West - pro football’s hottest division right now.
The offseason has seen a staggering arms race develop in the division with a string of massive moves:
It is against this background that the Raiders knew they had to go into 2022 with a franchise quarterback at the controls. And it always appeared that new HC Josh McDaniels preferred keeping Carr rather than going elsewhere for a new signal caller.
The former Fresno State standout threw for 4804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2021, enjoying a fine year as he helped the Raiders bely big odds to clinch a playoff spot. Now he gets to link up with his former college team-mate Adams for what the Raiders hope will be one of the league’s most potent QB/WR combinations.
"I've only wanted to be a Raider," Carr said in a press conference on Wednesday.
"And I told my agent, I said 'I'm either going to be a Raider or I'm going to be playing golf, like I don't want to be playing anywhere else.' That's how much this place means to me."
Despite the major moves they have made, the Raiders remain fourth of the four teams in the betting to win the AFC West in 2022 - they are currently 7/1 with Sky Bet. The Kansas City Chiefs remain the favourites at 11/8, despite trading away star WR Tyreek Hill to Miami.