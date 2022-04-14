Carr is now signed through 2025, and will spearhead the Raiders’ bid to become properly relevant in the AFC West - pro football’s hottest division right now.

The AFC West arms race

The offseason has seen a staggering arms race develop in the division with a string of massive moves:

Denver pulled off a blockbusting trade for Seattle QB Russell Wilson and spent $70million over five years to sign Dallas DE Randy Gregory.

The Los Angeles Chargers traded with Chicago to acquire superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack and shelled out $82.5million over five years to sign the best CB in free agency - former New England Patriot J.C. Jackson.

The Raiders themselves sent first and second-round picks to Green Bay in a trade for Davante Adams, probably the best WR in the NFL. They also splashed more than $50million over three years to sign Arizona pass rusher Chandler Jones.

It is against this background that the Raiders knew they had to go into 2022 with a franchise quarterback at the controls. And it always appeared that new HC Josh McDaniels preferred keeping Carr rather than going elsewhere for a new signal caller.

The former Fresno State standout threw for 4804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2021, enjoying a fine year as he helped the Raiders bely big odds to clinch a playoff spot. Now he gets to link up with his former college team-mate Adams for what the Raiders hope will be one of the league’s most potent QB/WR combinations.

Carr always wanted to stay a Raider

"I've only wanted to be a Raider," Carr said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"And I told my agent, I said 'I'm either going to be a Raider or I'm going to be playing golf, like I don't want to be playing anywhere else.' That's how much this place means to me."

Despite the major moves they have made, the Raiders remain fourth of the four teams in the betting to win the AFC West in 2022 - they are currently 7/1 with Sky Bet. The Kansas City Chiefs remain the favourites at 11/8, despite trading away star WR Tyreek Hill to Miami.