NFL Week 4 betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets

Dolphins @ Bills

Sunday, 1800 BST

The game of week four leads off the 6pm slate and what a contest it could turn out to be.

An AFC East clash between the Bills and DOLPHINS was always going to attract attention, but it’s downright mouthwatering thanks to the start both teams have made. Buffalo have scored the second-most points in the NFL, averaging 30.3 per game, while Miami have run away with the lead following their 70-point demolition of the Broncos last weekend.

The Dolphins have averaged 43.3 points through three games and the confidence of the undefeated Florida outfit could not be higher. With that in mind, I would have a very hard time opposing them on Sunday.

As 2.5-point underdogs at the time of writing, in-form Miami are a very tempting proposition and I love their chances of at least keeping within a field goal of their divisional rivals.

They’re 3-0 outright so far and 3-0 against the spread, so covering has not been an issue and the winning mentality is evident at Hard Rock Stadium.

Buffalo have been solid against the pass, giving up just 142 yards per game, so they should be able to slow down Tua Tagavailoa to a certain extent on Sunday, but the Bills do have to deal with the absence of safety Jordan Poyer. It’s a major hole in the last line of the Buffalo defence and one that Miami are best-placed to exploit, thanks to the frightening pace of Tyreek Hill, perhaps the most explosive player in the entire National Football League.

The Bills defence are middling against the run and this also gives Miami cause for optimism. Through De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Chris Brooks on Sunday, the Dolphins were unplayable on the ground. All told, the trio racked up 351 yards and five touchdowns. Let that sink in.

Buffalo will be able to score on Miami, but I’m not seeing anything that suggests Miami won’t keep up and potentially even overcome the Bills. A close one seems guaranteed and as long as Tua and the Dolphins get their hands on the football in the fourth quarter, I haven’t had this level of confidence in a betting underdog in quite some time.

Rams @ Colts

Sunday, 1800 BST

Following a week on the sidelines in the concussion protocol, rookie quarterback ANTHONY RICHARDSON returns for the Colts this weekend and he’ll be overjoyed with the situation.

Gardner Minshew took over the reins in week two and expertly guided Indianapolis to the win over Houston, before the Colts' defensive and special teams units pulled off the upset in Baltimore a week ago.

Tipped by many to be the league’s worst outfit before a ball was thrown, Indianapolis are sitting pretty at the top of the AFC South division with a 2-1 record and, against the Rams this Sunday, Richardson re-enters the fray, fresh and raring to go.

The Colts have every chance to continue their run of form against Los Angeles but, with a slender handicap on offer and value limited, I’d prefer to wager that Richardson finds the end-zone.